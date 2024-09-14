Sonia Gandhi Pays Tribute To CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, on Saturday paid tribute to CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury at the party office in Delhi.

Sonia Gandhi was seen laying a wreath of white flowers near Sitaram Yechury's coffin, as several comrades continued to chant 'Lal salaam'.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury passed away on 12th September, 2024, after a prolonged battle with pneumonia. He was admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi, where he was under critical care.

Following Yechury's death on September 12, Sonia Gandhi recalled his“pivotal role in UPA-1” while Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said he would miss“long discussions” with his“friend”.

“I am very saddened by the passing away of Sitaram Yechury ji. We had worked closely together during 2004-08 to begin with and the friendship that had been established then continued till his very end...He played a pivotal role in UPA-1 and more recently contributed enormously to the emergence of the INDIA group in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” Sonia Gandhi said.

