Oman’S Ambassador Honored In Brasília

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Oman's Ambassador to Brazil, Talal Sulaiman Al Rahbi, received an honor on Thursday (12) from the Brazilian Academy of Honors for Merits at an event held at the Nereu Ramos Auditorium of the Chamber of Deputies in the Brazilian capital. The academy is part of the São Paulo Center for Cultural and Business Integration (Cicesp ).

Al Rahbi received the Juscelino Kubitschek Commendation from the Order of Merit of Brazilian Entrepreneurship in the Knight Commander grade and expressed his pride and honor. The described the honor as recognition of the two years of hard work by the embassy team to promote Oman, provide a favorable business environment for the country with Brazil, and facilitate cooperation.

The event took place at the Nereu Ramos Auditorium of Brazil's Chamber of Deputies

The ambassador said that the timing couldn't be better, as Oman and Brazil are celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations this year. Highlighting the role of the embassy in advancing this long and solid relationship, he mentioned that even greater efforts are being made to ensure this partnership continues to grow.

“Trade is growing, but we also want to increase the number of investments from Brazil in Oman and from Oman in Brazil to create a stronger partnership between businesses, thus moving the trade balance to a level that's also satisfactory for Oman,” he said. From January through August, Brazil exported USD 871.6 million worth of goods to the Arab country and made purchases totaling USD 546.1 million.

When discussing where the main and current efforts of his work as ambassador are concentrated, in addition to mentioning the focus on improving relations and the progress made in trade, Al Rahbi spoke about investments.“The main focus of the embassy now is the promotion of investments and the creation of more commercial partnerships between companies and entrepreneurs from Brazil and Oman,” he said.

About 40 people were honored in various categories

The diplomat recalled some of the recent events in the Oman-Brazil relationship, such as the sending of Brazilian delegations to the Arab country, the“Made in Brazil Expo and Forum” held in May in Muscat, sponsored by the Brazilian Ministry of Tourism, the visit of Tourism Minister Celso Sabino to Oman, and the visit of Brazil's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira to the country earlier this week.

According to the ambassador, during the Brazilian Foreign Minister's visit to Oman, there were many discussions about investment and cooperation.“We are working to advance this agenda, and there are a number of pending agreements between the two countries to improve the structure and protection of investments. We hope to sign these agreements very soon,” he said.

The honor received by the ambassador has been awarded for 20 years by the Brazilian Academy of Honors for Merits, which is chaired by Regino Barros. This accolade is given in recognition of individuals who make a difference in Brazil. At this week's event, around 40 people were honored in various categories, such as Brazil-Germany relations, social action in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, and women's diplomacy.

