Celebrate Peace Day With A Concert In Nashville

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Nashville, Tennessee, 13th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , In honor of the International Day of Peace, Tennessee United for Human Rights is sponsoring a special Peace Day concert on Wednesday, September 18th at 7:00 pm, hosted in the community hall of the Church of Scientology, located at 1130 8th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37203.







The concert will feature performances by celebrated singer/songwriter Isis Christopher and local band Mockingbird Canyon Road. Along with the musical performances, religious leaders from various faith traditions will deliver messages of peace and unity, reflecting this year's theme,“Cultivating a Culture of Peace”, in line with the United Nations' International Peace Day focus.

“This event will be a powerful expression of peace and unity through music and reflection, bringing together people of all faiths and backgrounds,” said Julie Brinker, spokesperson for Tennessee United for Human Rights.“We invite everyone to join us as we work toward building a more peaceful and harmonious community.”

Attendees are encouraged to register in advance at TNUHR. The event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 pm, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information and to register, please visit tnuhr or contact ... .

About International Day of Peace:

The International Day of Peace, observed annually on September 21st, was established by the United Nations in 1981 as a day devoted to promoting peace and non-violence worldwide.

About Tennessee United for Human Rights:

Tennessee United for Human Rights (TNUHR) is dedicated to educating individuals and communities about their human rights and fostering respect for the dignity of all people. TNUHR sponsors events and programs that promote peace, equality, and justice across Tennessee.