XRP Rises 8% As Grayscale Launches New Trust

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) The price of %Cryptocurrency (CRYPTO: $XRP) is up 8% on news that fund manager Grayscale is planning to launch an XRP-focused trust.

Crypto enthusiasts are betting that the new trust from Grayscale will eventually lead to a spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the U.S.

XRP is the digital token of Ripple Labs, a company that operates the Ripple and remittance network.

The new trust will be closed-end fund and will offer accredited investors direct exposure to XRP (XRP), said Grayscale.

Grayscale previously offered an XRP Trust but dissolved it in 2021 when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched a lawsuit against Ripple Labs claiming that the XRP token is an unregistered security under federal law.

Ripple Labs ended up winning that lawsuit, paving the way for Grayscale to relaunch its XRP trust.

The new trust will function like Grayscale’s other single-asset investment trusts and invest solely in the XRP cryptocurrency.

Grayscale took a similar approach to both %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) and %Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH), launching trusts in the two largest cryptocurrencies before converting them to spot ETFs earlier this year.

XRP’s price is currently at $0.57 U.S., up 17% over the past 12 months.