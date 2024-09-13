Brands2life Appoints Chief Growth Officer

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Brands2Life has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Graham Cox in the newly-created role of chief growth officer, with a remit to expand the agency's UK and US client bases.



Cox, who joins the Brands2Life board, was previously chief growth officer at McCann for more than two years, leading commercial growth across six UK offices. Previously, he was EMEA SVP of business development director and marketing at Weber Shandwick.



In his new role, Cox's focus will be on Brands2Life's new business activities and supporting its contribution towards the Paritee group, which bought the agency in December last year .



Brands2Life co-founder Sarah Scales said:“We're really pleased to welcome Graham to the Brands2Life team. His extensive experience in winning business and driving growth for world-renowned agencies will be enormously helpful to our teams across the business. We have ambitious plans for the years ahead and having Graham on board will help us achieve these.”



Cox added:“It is an exciting time to be joining the team at Brands2Life. I wanted a new opportunity that would pull on my global experience in network agencies with the approach I have developed during my career with consultancies and start-ups; our size, services and structure ensure we are powerful enough to deliver at scale whilst retaining the personal touch.”

