Mining Stocks To Watch

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of to watch in the mining sector.

The newest mining companies explore for copper, gold, uranium, Rare Earth elements (REE) and nickel.

Investor Ideas is always researching and searching for new stocks to add to our growing list of free stock directories. The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories :

Arras Minerals Corp (TSX-V:ARK ) is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in northeastern Kazakhstan, including the Option Agreement on the Beskauga copper and gold project. The Company has established the third-largest license package in the country prospective for copper and gold (behind Rio Tinto and Fortescue). In December 2023, the Company entered into a strategic alliance with Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") in which Teck will sole fund a US$5 million generative exploration program over a portion of the Arras license package in 2024-2025 focusing on critical minerals.

Awale Resources Ltd (TSX-V:ARIC ) is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. The Company undertakes exploration activities in the underexplored parts of Côte d'Ivoire. Awalé's exploration success to date has culminated in a fully funded earn-in Joint Venture with Newmont Ventures Limited covering one permit and one application (the "Odienné Project JV"), where four significant gold and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum discoveries have been made.

Mawson Gold Limited (TSXV:MAW ) has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia. Mawson holds the Skellefteå North gold discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also holds 49% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls two high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields in Victoria, Australia, including the exciting Sunday Creek Au-Sb discovery.

Golden Rapture Mining Corporation (CSE:GLDR ) is a well-funded exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential assets located in favorable, established Tier 1 mining jurisdictions being the Rainy River and Geraldton areas of NW Ontario, Canada. Our second property includes the past-producing Hutchison/Maylac Gold Mine located in the Geraldton Gold Camp, NW Ontario. It was one of the richest mines in the area and was mined underground on and off from 1937 to 1947. The highest historical drill intersection included drill results as high as 24.16 oz/t/gold. The property has only seen shallow drilling and was only mined to a depth of around 400ft and lies in the shadows of the new Greenstone/Equinox Gold Mine. We would entertain a JV with the right partner.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSE American:IDR ) is an Idaho-based gold producer which also owns the largest rare earth elements land package in the United States. The Company's business plan was established in anticipation of today's volatile geopolitical and macroeconomic environment. IDR finds itself in a unique position as the only publicly traded company with growing gold production and significant blue-sky potential for rare earth elements exploration and development in one Company.

King Global Ventures Inc. (CSE:KING ) is focused on the exploration of precious metals in North America. The Silver Cord Project in Yavapai County Arizona is comprised of 41 concessions covering a total area of 790 ac. The York Property in Quebec is comprised of 77 claims exceeding 40 sq. km.

AC/DC Battery Metals Inc . (TSXV:ACDC ) is focused on nickel exploration. This battery metal is forecasted to experience rapid growth over the coming decade as the EV and battery sectors expand.

Nations Royalty Corp. (TSXV:NRC ) vision is to unite First Nations and Indigenous groups across Canada, welcoming external investors to join the Company as shareholders. Together, they will combine royalties, income and commodity streams and annual benefit payment entitlements from resource projects, tapping into the growth, diversification and value potential typical of publicly traded royalty companies. As a leader in the spirit of economic reconciliation, Nations Royalty's mission includes capacity building of Indigenous People in public companies and capital markets. Nations Royalty's foundation begins with five annual benefit payment entitlements t in place in respect of the following properties in Canada: The high-grade Brucejack gold mine operated by Pretium Resources Inc., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, a large underground gold mine; The KSM Copper-Gold-Silver-Molybdenum deposit, currently in development by Seabridge Gold Inc.; The Premier Gold Project, currently being commissioned by Ascot Resources Ltd. with first gold poured in April, 2024 and commercial production scheduled for Q3 2024; The Red Mountain Gold Deposit, owned by Ascot Resources Ltd.; and The Kitsault Molybdenum Deposit, a large, fully permitted brownfield site owned and being actively advanced by New Moly LLC, majority-owned by Resource Capital Fund VI L.P.

For the avid Mining Stock Investors – Check out our free comprehensive directory of Mining Stocks Mining Stocks Directory

Stay up to date on current mining sector news at Gold_Stocks/ and Get News Alerts on Mining Stocks

Check out the Exploring Mining podcast by Investor Ideas for the latest mining stock news and insightful interviews with top industry experts. We're proud to have been recognized as number 1 in the top 30 Mining Podcasts to listen to in 2024 by Feedspot based on a review of thousands of podcasts on the web and ranked by traffic, social media followers & freshness. Host Cali Van Zant interviews CEO's and analysts to give you insight into the sector. Stay ahead of the game with Exploring Mining.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for various sectors, including gaming, biotech, tech and sports. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.