ITA To Host Breakout Room At NVBDC National Conference Sharing The Path To Successful Exporting For Veteran Businesses

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)

Kendee Yamaguchi, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Field, Global Markets, ITA

Warren Anderson, Senior International Trade Specialist, U.S. Commercial Service, International Trade Administration

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Trade Administration (ITA) and the U.S. Commercial Service are set to play a pivotal role at the upcoming National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) National .This year, the ITA will host several key events, including a special breakout room dedicated to recognizing and supporting NVBDC Certified Service- Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) engaged in exporting activities.Keynote Address and Invite-Only SessionKendee Yamaguchi , Deputy Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Field, Global Markets, ITA, will deliver the general keynote address at the NVBDC National Conference. With her extensive experience in international trade, Yamaguchi will provide critical insights into the global marketplace and highlight the significant contributions of veteran-owned businesses to U.S. trade relations.In addition, an invite-only session will be held featuring a special document signing ceremony between the NVBDC and ITA, marking a pivotal collaboration aimed at expanding global opportunities and resources for veteran-owned businesses.Veteran-Only Breakout PanelA special veteran-only breakout room panel will feature experts in international trade. Moderated by Warren Anderson, Senior International Trade Specialist, U.S. Commercial Service - St. Louis & VetsGoGlobal Team Member (USMC veteran), this panel will also include:.Matthew Quigley, Commercial Officer, U.S. Commercial Service - Detroit.Jonathan Brady, Business Development Officer, Export-Import Bank of the U.S. (EXIM) - Office of Small Business.Romy Ancog, Lead Export Finance Manager, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) - Office of International TradeThe panel will provide in-depth discussions on strategies for veteran-owned businesses to navigate foreign markets, secure government resources, and achieve export success.Honoring Veteran ExportersIn a special ceremony, the U.S. Commercial Service will present certificates to NVBDC Certified SD/VOBs that have successfully expanded their businesses to international markets. This recognition highlights the dedication and resilience of veteran entrepreneurs who are making significant contributions to the U.S. economy through global trade.Providing Resources for Export SuccessThe breakout room will be a hub of valuable information and resources for veteran business owners interested in exporting their products or services. Representatives from the U.S. Commercial Service will offer guidance on market research, regulatory compliance, and access to trade finance, helping veteran-owned businesses tap into new opportunities abroad.Collaborative Support for Veteran EntrepreneursThe ITA and the U.S. Commercial Service's participation at the NVBDC National Conference underscores the importance of supporting veteran-owned businesses in their export endeavors. By providing recognition, resources, and expert guidance, the ITA is helping veteran entrepreneurs thrive in the global economy.This partnership between the ITA and the NVBDC is a testament to their shared commitment to empowering veteran business owners and enhancing their global competitiveness. Together, they are driving remarkable growth in global opportunities for veteran-owned businesses abroad.About NVBDCThe National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses . NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: or contacting us directly at (888) CERTIFIED.

