Kunal Kemmu Shares Forgotten Holiday Stories Lost In Archives

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Kunal Kemmu on Friday shared a throwback of some memorable moments from this year's Europe trip, along with his family.

Taking to Instagram, Kunal, who has 3.2 million followers on the photo-sharing application, posted a collaborative reel with his better half Soha Ali Khan, daughter Inaaya, Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa.

The video starts with a wonderful transition showing Kunal, Soha and Inaaya jumping and then landing up on the fascinating streets of Europe. In another clip, Kunal was seen sitting in a park and then again back on the streets.

Later, the clips focus on a heart symbol made by Soha and Inaaya from their hands as they were seen sitting near the lake. In other shots, Kunal captured the scenic beauty of the streets along with historical places and other eye-catching locations.

At the same time, another transition occurs in which Soha and her baby girl Inaaya are seen moving with vibrant umbrellas in their hands as they laugh and cherish the moment. In the next clip, the three were seen enjoying the fair on the bright sunny morning.

In the last shot, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa appeared on a train as they enjoyed a joyful ride. The final shots of the clip beautifully capture the essence of Europe in a picturesque manner that can make anyone fall in love with it.

The video was captioned as: "Summer Time! What a fun holiday it was with such a fun bunch. Just realised this draft was made and forgotten. But better late than never'.”

The couple, who started dating in 2009, got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015 in the presence of their family and friends.

On the work front, Soha is known for her roles in blockbuster movies like 'Rang De Basanti', 'Mumbai Meri Jaan', 'Tum Mile', and 'Saheb', 'Biwi Aur Gangster Returns'. She also made her web series debut on OTT with 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' and 'Hush Hush'.

Kunal has worked in many prominent movies such as 'Raja Hindustani', 'Kalyug', 'Traffic Signal', 'Golmaal 3', 'Blood Money', 'Go Goa Gone, 'Golmaal Again', 'Lootcase'. Kunal recently featured in his directorial debut 'Madgaon Express' featuring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles.