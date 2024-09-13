E-Commerce & Internet Business Almanac 2024: Market Research, Statistics, Trends And Leading Companies
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Commerce & Internet Business Almanac 2024: market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the e-commerce & Internet Business Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.
Key Features:
Business trends analysis In-depth industry overview Technology trends analysis Forecasts Spending, investment, and consumption discussions In-depth industry statistics and metrics Industry employment numbers
Additional Features
Industry Glossary Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations Profiles of industry-leading companies U.S. and Global Firms Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries Executive Contacts Revenues For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries Statistical Tables
Key Questions Answered Include:
How is the industry evolving? How is the industry being shaped by new technologies? How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies? What is the size of the market now and in the future? What are the financial results of the leading companies? What are the names and titles of top executives? What are the top companies and what are their revenues?
This feature-rich report covers competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis - everything you need to know about the E-Commerce & Internet Business Industry.
This Research Provides Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting the E-Commerce & Internet Business
Introduction to the E-Commerce & Internet Business Bricks, Clicks and Catalogs Create Synergies While Online Sales Growth Surges Amazon's Online Market Share Dominates/Temu & Shein Compete Aggressively) Package and Food Delivery by Drone Wi-Fi Enables Wireless Traffic Growth, Including the Internet of Things (IoT) Global Internet Market Tops 5.40 Billion Users/Ultrafast Broadband Expands, both Fixed and Wireless Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) Gains Traction Cloud Computing and Software as a Service (SaaS) Point the Way to the Future China Is the World's Largest E-Commerce Market and Continues to Boom India Is the New E-Commerce Battle Ground Overview of the Social Media Industry/TikTok Soars to 150 U.S. Million Users, Faces Ownership Legislation Social Media Rakes in Global Online Shopping and Ad Revenues Digital & Search Advertising Has Larger Share of U.S. Advertising Market Than TV Programmatic Ad Buying Dominates the Digital Media Market Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) /Hotels Fight to Keep Control of the Customer Pandora and Spotify Lead in Streaming Music Via Internet Radio but Face Challenge from Apple Music/SiriusXM Tops 33.97 Million Subscribers Overview of the Mobile Apps Industry Quality of Care and Health Care Outcomes Data Are Available Online, Creating a New Level of Transparency Smartphones and Neobanks Replace Bank Branches and Tellers Insurance Direct Selling and E-Commerce Grow The Internet of Things (IoT) and M2M to Boom, Enhanced by Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Open New Avenues for Hacking Designers and Manufacturers Bypass the Middleman with Direct-to-Consumer Online Business Models Fashion Rental Pioneered by Online Apparel Firm Rent the Runway Smaller Satellites (SmallSats and CubeSats) and Low Earth Orbit Revolutionize Telecommunications Sharing Economy Gains Market Share in Travel with Online Sites Like Airbnb, Vrbo and Many Global Competitors Digital Assistants Include Amazon's Echo and Google's Home/Alexa and Similar Software Power Third-Party Developers Amazon Becomes One of the World's Leading Sellers of Apparel and Shoes The Metaverse Has Difficulties Gaining Steam OpenAI (ChatGPT), StabilityAI, Anthropic (Claude) and Others Launch Impressive Tools that Generate Text, Art, Code and Smart ChatBots Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality and 3-D Technologies Create Opportunities for the Tech Industry/Immersion Games to Grow Regulatory Environment Is Challenging for Online Businesses and Social Media
This Research Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following E-Commerce & Internet Business Statistics
Ecommerce & Internet Business Statistics and Market Size Overview U.S. Computer Software & Related Services Quarterly Revenue: Q4 2022-Q3 2023 U.S. Retail Trade and Ecommerce Sales: 2019-2022 Total & Ecommerce Sales for Electronic Shopping & Mail-Order Houses, by Merchandise Line, U.S.: 2019-2022 Internet Publishing & Broadcasting & Web Search Portals: Estimated Revenue U.S.: 2017-2023 Internet Access Technologies Compared Number of Business & Residential High Speed Internet Lines, U.S.: 2019-2024 Inc. Annual Sales & Income: 2017-2023 Employment in Ecommerce & Internet-related Fields, U.S.: 2002-2023 Estimated Quarterly U.S. Retail and Ecommerce Sales: 1st Quarter 2012-3rd Quarter 2023
Companies Featured
Inc a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp Accenture plc Adobe Inc ADTRAN Inc Adyen NV Airbnb Inc Akamai Technologies Inc Alibaba Group Holding Limited Alphabet Inc (Google) Alteryx Inc Altice USA Inc Amadeus IT Group SA Inc America Movil SAB de CV Americanas SA Angi Inc Apple Inc Arista Networks Inc Asana Inc ASOS plc AT&T Inc Atos SE Autohome Inc Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) Axway Inc Baidu Inc Beyond Inc BigCommerce Holdings Inc Holdings Inc BlackLine Inc PLC Booking Holdings Inc Box Inc Brightcove Inc BuzzFeed Inc Inc Carvana Co Charles Schwab Corporation (The) Charter Communications Inc Check Point Software Technologies Ltd Chewy Inc China Mobile Limited Ciena Corporation Cisco Systems Inc Cloudflare Inc Cogent Communications Group Inc Comcast Corporation comScore Inc Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc CoStar Group Inc Coupang Inc Datadog Inc Deliveroo plc Delivery Hero SE Dell Technologies Inc DeNA Co Ltd DiDi Global Inc DigitalOcean Inc Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd DocuSign Inc Domo Inc Dropbox Inc Dynatrace Inc eBay Inc eHealth Inc Electronic Arts Inc (EA) Equinix Inc Etsy Inc Eventbrite Inc Expedia Group Inc Expensify Inc F5 Inc FactSet Research Systems Inc Farfetch Limited Fastly Inc Fiserv Inc Forrester Research Inc Frontier Communications Corporation Gartner Inc Gen Digital Inc Global Payments Inc GoDaddy Inc Gree Inc Groupon Inc Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc Harmonic Inc HeadHunter Group PLC Health Catalyst Inc HealthStream Inc Honest Company Inc (The) IAC/InterActiveCorp Infosys Limited INNOVATE Corp Instacart (Maplebear Inc) International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Internet Initiative Japan Inc Intuit Inc Inc Jumia Technologies AG Juniper Networks Inc Kakao Corporation KDDI Corporation Kidpik Corp NV (lm group) Liberty Global plc Lightspeed Commerce Inc LivePerson Inc LiveRamp Holdings Inc LiveWorld Inc LookSmart Group Inc Lumen Technologies Inc Lyft Inc MakeMyTrip Limited Manhattan Associates Inc Marchex Inc Match Group Inc Meituan Dianping MercadoLibre Inc Meta Platforms Inc (Facebook) Microsoft Corporation mixi Inc Moatable Inc Mobile TeleSystems PJSC MOGU Inc MongoDB Inc Naver Corporation NetEase Inc Netflix Inc NetScout Systems Inc New York Times Company (The) Newegg Commerce Inc News Corporation Nutanix Inc Ocado Group PLC OneSpan Inc Open Text Corporation Oracle Corporation Ozon Holdings PLC PagerDuty Inc PayPal Holdings Inc Paysafe Limited PDD Holdings Inc Perficient Inc Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited Pinterest Inc Planet Labs PBC Inc Procore Technologies Inc Progress Software Corporation Qurate Retail Inc Rackspace Technology Inc Radware Ltd Rakuten Inc REA Group Ltd Rent the Runway Inc Revolve Group Inc Rogers Communications Inc Sabre Corporation Salesforce Inc SAP SE Sea Limited Seek Limited ServiceNow Inc Shopify Inc SK Telecom Co Ltd Smartsheet Inc Snap Inc (Snapchat) SoftBank Group Corp Limited Solo Brands Inc Sopra Steria Group SA Spotify Technology SA Sprinklr Inc Squarespace Inc Steel Connect Inc Stitch Fix Inc Co Ltd T-Mobile US Inc Taboola Inc Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) TEGNA Inc Telenor ASA Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS) Tencent Holdings Limited Tencent Music Entertainment Group Teradata Corporation TheRealReal Inc Thomson Reuters Corporation Travelzoo Inc Trend Micro Inc Group Limited TripAdvisor Inc trivago NV TrueCar Inc Tucows Inc Twilio Inc Uber Technologies Inc United Internet AG Veon Ltd VeriSign Inc Verizon Communications Inc Vimeo Inc Vipshop Holdings Limited VK Company Limited Vodafone Group plc Walt Disney Company (The) Warby Parker Inc Wayfair LLC Westell Technologies Inc Wipro Limited (ContextLogic Inc) Workday Inc Yandex NV Yelp Inc Zalando SE Zillow Group Inc ZipRecruiter Inc Zoom Video Communications Inc Zozo Inc Zscaler Inc Zuora Inc
