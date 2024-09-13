Weekly Recap: 12 Health Press Releases You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy healthcare press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Children's Growth Awareness Week, the effects of climate change on and new innovations in AI health diagnostics.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help healthcare journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Weekly Health Press Release Roundup, Sept. 9-13, 2024. Photo provided by The MAGIC Foundation.

Continue Reading

"By combining our leadership in tissue diagnostics with a broad offering of state-of-the-art AI technology, we aim to revolutionize cancer research, diagnostics and treatment, ultimately helping clinicians improve the lives of patients worldwide," said Jill German, Head of Pathology Lab for Roche Diagnostics.Taking place from September 15-21, 2024, The MAGIC Foundation launches their awareness campaign for childhood growth. Abnormal growth patterns in children can be an early indicator of an underlying medical condition, making it essential for parents and caregivers to pay close attention to their child's growth.The companyleverages validated targets to create bispecific antibody therapeutics through innovative antibody engineering, with an aim to achieve best-in-disease profiles for multiple indications.Protein CandyTM officially launches across North America online and in select stores across the U.S. and Canada. The snack contains 14 grams of protein, 4 grams of sugar, 6 grams of prebiotic fiber, and 140 calories.For National Childhood Obesity Month, the Clean Eatz Foundation is on a mission to raise awareness and money for efforts combating childhood obesity."This poll reveals the complexity of the synthetic drug crisis in America and how that complexity drives perceptions," said Daniel Baldwin, Director of Joint Action on Drug Enforcement project at PAXsapiens. Nearly one-third (31%) of respondents reported knowing someone who died fromopioid overdoses or knowing someone who knew someone who died.A new not-for-profit is launching to research the cure for tinnitus, a chronic hearing disorder. Tinnitus is the most common disability among US veterans, with over 167,000 veterans diagnosed in 2021, and over 2.5 million veterans currently receiving disability benefits for it.The expanded collaboration between Carisma and Moderna underscores the potential of CAR-M technology to impact a diverse range of disease areas. The expansion will aim to bring transformative therapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, advancing the frontier of immunotherapy.Valvoline Global announced a$1-millioncommitment to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) over the next five years. The significant multi-year investment will be dedicated to the organization's global Dare to Dream Project, which aims to transform treatment and care for pediatric blood cancer patients worldwide.Theradaptive, Inc. announced that the first patient has been treated in its Phase I/II OASIS Trial. The demand for spinal fusion surgery continues to increase in line with an aging population, with 40% of adults over 40 and 80% of adults over 80 experiencing at least one degenerated disc.A new white paper highlights the impact of climate change on every medical therapy area, including respiratory disease, oncology, mental health, cardiovascular disease, women's health, diabetes, and beyond.New data reveals that HCPs are increasingly aware of the climate crisis and its resulting impact on healthcare.The organizations are launching a pilot project in Phoenixto bolster the efforts of healthcare providers to improve care for air-quality related illnessesIn the U.S., more than 131 million people live in counties with unhealthy levels of ozone or particle pollution levels.

For more news like this, check out all of

the latest health-related releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a health press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED