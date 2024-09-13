Weekly Recap: 14 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the latest Harris/Trump polling, new words from Dictionary and a "Candy Corn Suite" perfect for fall.

Voters believe Harris would do a better job on abortion, climate change, and racial equality, while Trump would do a better job on the economy, immigration, crime, andChina. The poll also covers public opinion on the economy and foreign policy.Beginning Sept. 9, candy corn superfans and their families can reserve their stay in the BRACH'S Candy Corn Suite on a first-come, first-served basis, exclusively offered at two Great Wolf Lodge locations – Pocono Mountains, Pa. andGurnee, Ill.Cooling center, brat, jol, hot rodent man, dopamine dressing, dudebro, dodgy box, whale eye, and windshield survey are among the new and revised terms.Earlier this summer, Wayne Gerdes drove fromLos AngelesCity Hall all the way toNew York CityHall in a Prius LE and achieved a staggering fuel economy average for the entire trip of 93.158 MPG combined. This smashed the previous record which was in the mid-70s MPG combined.We see him shop at a supermarket, pay for trendy streetwear at a boutique, charge an electric vehicle, and more, all while paying and earning rewards with PayPal and singing his take onFleetwood Mac's"Everywhere."PR Newswire's revolutionary solution is the first of its kind in the market to leverage historical press release performance data to power its generative artificial intelligence suite of tools and provide predictive insights to supplement the work of PR and communications professionals.The iconic American brand is taking it back to 1994 with a Limited-Edition Product Drop, Campaign, and '90s Throwback Party to honor the brand's past and usher in a bold new future.Pettit and Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin andIvan Vagnerwill spend approximately six months aboard the orbital outpost advancing scientific research as Expedition 71/72 crew members before returning to Earth in the spring of 2025.When the Index increases, employment is likely to grow as well, and vice versa. Turning points in the Index indicate that a change in the trend of job gains or losses is about to occur in the coming months."As we look ahead, we remain committed to three key objectives: enhancing subscriber value with a focus on content, technology and pricing; growing our advertising offerings to both engage new listeners and deliver effective results for advertisers; and driving efficiency across the organization to continue our strong track record of financial performance," said Jennifer Witz, Chief Executive Officer of SiriusXM.Fans can savor iconic PepsiCo products, from PEPSI®and MTN DEW®to ROCKSTAR®and Lipton®Iced Tea, enhanced with a selection of fruit syrups, creams, popping boba, fruits and berries, or other delicious mix-ins."The report sheds light on a country's potential for economic, political and cultural success and can serve as a strategic decision-making tool for citizens, business leaders and governments to better evaluate their countries," said U.S. News Executive Chairman & CEOEric Gertler.Now available, the "Top Contributing Factors" within the Waiver Grade and Trade Grade features offers more detailed reasoning around a player's assigned grades. The information appears as bulleted statements and is generated by IBM's Granite large language model.Lucid also announced that the Lucid Gravity will be equipped with a NACS charging connector in 2025, allowing access to 15,000+ Superchargers. The Lucid Gravity is scheduled for start of production later this year.

