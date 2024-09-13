New Fixed-Rate Bonds - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Date
9/13/2024 6:15:56 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
13 September 2024
New fixed-rate bonds
Nykredit opens the following new fixed-rate bonds.
3.5% 30-years annuity 3.5% 20-years annuity
The new bonds will be used to fund lending in Totalkredit A/S and Nykredit Realkredit A/S.
The opening of new bonds is driven by the recent decline in interest rates. The current 20-year bond with a 4 per cent coupon is trading above par today, and at the same time, the 30-year bond is approaching a level where there's a risk it will close for new loan offers. By opening two new bonds, we ensure that we can offer customers a fixed-rate product with amortization in both maturities.
The Final Bond Terms will be published in separate stock exchange announcement.
Questions may be addressed to Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14, or Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66.
Attachment
MENAFN13092024004107003653ID1108670343
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.