DSV, 1133 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV A/S

On 24 July 2024, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1124.



As a result of DSV A/S' agreement to acquire Schenker, described in Company Announcement No. 1132, DSV A/S will discontinue the announced share buyback programme with immediate effect as of today.

The programme has been carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.