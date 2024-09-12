Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq (ISX) report (trading week ending: 12th Sept 2024). Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

Note: ISX will be closed on Sep. 15, 2024 (Sunday) due to a religious holiday (Prophet's Birthday). The next trading session will be held on Sep. 16, 2024 (Monday). Please click HERE for RS Weekly Bulletin.

RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,782.4 1.1% 14.7% RSISX USD Index 1,752.6 1.1% 14.7%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 10,377.9 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 7.9 # of Traded Companies 56 Traded Shares (mn)/d 13,851 # of Companies (Up) 15 Total Trades (#/d) 4,223 # of Companies (Down) 24 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 19,576 # of Companies (Not changed) 17 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,831 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 5 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 9

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly







Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) AL-Kindi of Veterinary Vac. IKLV 3.040 78.8% 90.0% Al-Ameen Estate Inv. (NRM) SAEI 3.450 67.5% -31.0% Iraqi Engineering Works IIEW 6.080 52.0% 1.5% National Comp. for Met. Ind. M.&B. IMIB 2.300 24.3% -2.1% Iraqi for Carton Man. (UCM) IICM 2.350 18.7% 126.0% Top 5 Losers - Weekly







Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Al-Sadeer Hotel HSAD 26.500 -7.8% 23.0% Al-Khatem Telecoms TZNI 2.300 -5.7% -3.8% Mosul Bank BMFI 0.170 -5.6% -15.0% Gulf Ins. & Reins. NGIR 0.360 -5.3% 24.1% Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing IIDP 2.850 -3.1% 80.4% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume





Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 3,046.2 2,307.7 29.4% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 1,059.6 802.8 10.2% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 1,024.2 775.9 9.9% Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (NRM) BAME 950.0 719.7 9.2% Erbil Bank for Invest. & Fin. (NRM) BERI 790.0 598.5 7.6%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors

Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 2,545 7,675.9 5,815.1 74.0% Telecom 416 1,067.7 808.9 10.3% Industry 564 711.4 538.9 6.9% Services 312 390.7 296.0 3.8% Agriculture 252 359.0 271.9 3.5% Hotels&Tourism 119 163.0 123.5 1.6% Insurance 11 9.9 7.5 0.1% Investment 4 0.4 0.3 0.0% Grand Total 4,223 10,377.9 7,862.1 100.0%

Iraq Stock Exchange



A cross transaction occurred on 7.2 bn shares of Erbil Bank for Investment & Finance (BERI) on Sep. 8, valued at IQD790.0 mn and corresponding to 2.7% of BERI's capital.

A cross transaction occurred on 950.0 mn shares of Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) on Sep. 9, valued at IQD950.0 mn and corresponding to 0.4% of BAME's capital.

National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the fiscal year 2023 through all the branches of the bank, starting Sep. 11. The company decided in its recent AGM (Apr. 8) to distribute IQD0.2 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 5.6% dividend yield.

Baghdad Soft Drinks (IBSD) decided in its AGM held on Sep. 12 to distribute IQD0.29 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 7.0% dividend yield.

Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the fiscal year 2023 at its headquarters / General Administration, starting Sep. 12. The company decided in its recent AGM (May 18) to distribute IQD0.17 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 4.1% dividend yield. (The bank changed the cash dividend per share from IQD0.19 to IQD0.17)

Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) announced that the distribution of cash dividends for the fiscal year 2021 started on Mar. 17, 2024, and is still ongoing. The company decided in its recent AGMs (Nov. 26, 2023 & Jan. 25, 2024) to distribute IQD0.819 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 7.2% dividend yield.

Al Janoob Islamic Bank (BJAB) announced that the distribution of cash dividends for the fiscal year ending on 12/31/2023 took place on Jul. 10, 2024. The company decided in its recent AGM (Jun. 1) to distribute IQD0.061 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 6.1% dividend yield.

The procedures for listing Al-Warka Investment Bank (BWAI) on the OTC platform with its capital of IQD271,626,270,238 have been completed based on the instructions of the Securities Commission. The company will start trading in the OTC on Sep. 16 after completing the procedures for registering the shareholders' register and depositing a percentage exceeding 20% of the company's capital.

ISX requested Iraqi Engineering Works (IIEW) to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Sep. 10 and Sep. 11.

ISX requested Al-Ameen Estate Investment (SAEI) to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Sep. 11 and Sep. 12. The ISC approved the request of Ishtar Hotels (HISH) for an additional extension period of 1 year to submit its 2023 annual financial statements.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



Dar Al-Salam for Insurance (NDSA) resumed trading on Sep. 10 after holding its AGM on Sep. 8 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements. Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (BLAD) will resume trading on Sep. 16 after holding its AGM on Sep. 10 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of Baghdad Soft Drinks (IBSD) starting Sep. 9 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 12 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX suspended trading of Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) starting Sep. 10 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 14 to discuss and approve dividend distribution and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD20.0 bn to IQD26.0 bn through a 30% bonus issue.

ISX will suspend trading of Commercial Islamic Bank of Iraq (BCOI) starting Sep. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 27 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD292.5 bn through a 17% bonus issue, and electing 3 alternative board members.

ISX will suspend trading of Union Bank (BUOI) starting Oct. 1 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 5 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX will suspend trading of Sumer Commercial Bank (BSUC) starting Oct. 8 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 11 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements.

ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Agricultural Products Marketing Meat (AIPM) starting Oct. 9 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 14 to discuss and approve electing four original and four alternative board members.

ISX will suspend trading of Trans Iraq Bank (BTRI) starting Oct. 13 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 16 to discuss and approve electing one original and three reserve board members.

ISX will suspend trading of AL-Nukhba for General Construction (SNUC) starting Nov. 17 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 24 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and electing new board members. (Note: ISX adjusted the suspension date)

ISX will suspend trading of Al-Ahlyia for Agricultural Production (AAHP) starting Nov. 18 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 25 to discuss and approve the ending year Mar. 31, 2024 financial statements.

ISX will suspend trading of Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank (BAIB) starting Nov. 19 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 26 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. ISX will suspend trading of Al-Mansour Pharmaceuticals Industries (IMAP) starting Nov. 27 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 2 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD16.0 bn to IQD20.0 bn through 25.0% rights issue (The share price is set at 2.5 dinars).

The post Iraq Stock Market Report first appeared on Iraq Business News .