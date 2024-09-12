عربي


Militants Shelled Komyshany - Three Wounded

9/12/2024 3:12:29 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Komyshany in Kherson region, three people were injured in a strike by Russian troops.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .

“In Komyshany, three people who were in a house were injured in a Russian strike,” the report says.

It is noted that a 75-year-old woman was hospitalized with explosive injuries and a shrapnel wound to her shoulder. Two more victims , a 56-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, were treated on the spot. They suffered blast injuries and contusions.

Read also: Ukrainian air defenses down 44 Shahed drones overnight

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops twice attacked the village of Novodmitrivka in Kherson region with a drone, wounding a 54-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman .

The photo is illustrative

MENAFN12092024000193011044ID1108668454


UkrinForm

