Militants Shelled Komyshany - Three Wounded
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Komyshany in Kherson region, three people were injured in a strike by Russian troops.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .
“In Komyshany, three people who were in a house were injured in a Russian strike,” the report says.
It is noted that a 75-year-old woman was hospitalized with explosive injuries and a shrapnel wound to her shoulder. Two more victims , a 56-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, were treated on the spot. They suffered blast injuries and contusions.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops twice attacked the village of Novodmitrivka in Kherson region with a drone, wounding a 54-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman .
