Mary Kay Elevates Product Stewardship With Sustainable Sourcing Practices And Global Partnerships

Mary Kay is committed to product stewardship and gives special consideration to the environmental impact of a product over its entire lifecycle through product development, design, responsible sourcing, and using eco-friendly plastics.

MARY KAY JOINS GLOBAL SHEA ALLIANCE

In 2023, Mary Kay joined Global Shea Alliance (GSA), a non-profit association that designs, develops, and delivers strategies that drive a competitive and sustainable Shea industry worldwide. This new partnership aligns with Mary Kay's commitment to sustainability and its mission to empower women around the world.

Together with GSA, we aim to help establish new industry standards for social and environmental responsibility, foster a more resilient future for the 16 million of women in West Africa who depend on Shea and contribute to the preservation of the Shea parklands. Mary Kay's priority is on assessing traceability and gaining a better understanding of how our suppliers engage with GSA.

“We are absolutely thrilled to join the Global Shea Alliance,” said Deborah Gibbins , Chief Operating Officer at Mary Kay.“This partnership marks a significant step in our journey to promote sustainable beauty practices. By collaborating with the GSA, we aim to further harness the transformative potential of Shea in skincare and cosmetics.”

Mamatou Djaffo , President of the Global Shea Alliance, expressed her enthusiasm about the new partnership.“We extend a heartfelt welcome to Mary Kay Inc,” said Mamatou Djaffo.“Their stellar reputation as champions of corporate social responsibility and sustainability perfectly aligns with our mission. We are thrilled at the prospect of collaborating with Mary Kay to drive substantial positive change within the cosmetics industry. Together, we aim to establish new industry standards for social and environmental responsibility, transcending beauty to empower individuals, promote sustainability, and foster a more resilient future for the millions of women who depend on Shea.”

End of 2023, Mary Kay hosted Aaron Adu, GSA Managing Director, and Olawunmi Osholake, GSA Deputy Managing Director, at its manufacturing facility, the Richard R. Rogers (R3) Manufacturing / R&D Center in Lewisville, Texas, U.S.A. for a site visit followed by a meeting exploring synergies and engagement opportunities.

PARTNERSHIP WITH ECOVADIS

Mary Kay continues its partnership with EcoVadis , a third-party supplier ESG desktop assessment, that evaluates supplier actions in four main ESG areas using validated evidence: Ethics, Environment, Labor & Human Rights, and Sustainable Procurement. EcoVadis is a globally trusted platform for sustainable business ratings.