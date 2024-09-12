Auto-Vox Solar Series: The Eco-Friendly Backup Camera Delivering A Seamless Driving Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto-Vox is dedicated to enhancing driving safety, and the Solar Series embodies this commitment with its intelligent and convenient products. The flagship model, Solar 1 Pro, delivers a new driving experience for everyday car owners, offering "Save Time. Save Money. Drive Safely" features. Its innovative design and superior performance have made it a top choice for many users.

Key Features of the Auto-Vox Solar Series:

Seamless Installation is ready in just 3 minutes.

Designed with the user in mind, the Solar Series eliminates the hassle of complicated wiring and drilling typically needed for traditional back up camera. Installation takes just 3 minutes and requires no technical know-how or the expense of hiring a professional. This quick and easy setup not only saves you hours but also puts hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.

Eco-Friendly and Energy Saving, Solar-Powered.

The Solar Series charges through its built-in high-efficiency solar panel, aligning with modern sustainability trends. This eco-conscious design not only reduces the need for traditional power sources but also provides a low-maintenance, long-lasting experience for drivers.

Wireless Connection, Consistent Display.

Featuring cutting-edge wireless transmission technology, the Solar Series delivers stable and reliable performance, allowing you to confidently navigate any parking or reversing situation with ease.

Giveaway and Best Deal

As the flagship product of the Solar Series, the Solar 1 Pro will be the centerpiece of a special giveaway event from September 12 to 30. Participants will have the chance to win this product and enjoy the latest Auto-Vox technology. For more details, follow Auto-Vox on

Instagram .

Additionally, a Best Deal will be held on Amazon starting September 16, where the Solar 1 Pro will be available at an unbeatable price as a special thank-you to our loyal customers. Following that, stay tuned for the launch of new Solar Series products in October, bringing even more exciting innovations to enhance your driving experience.

Auto-Vox remains committed to delivering a safer and more eco-friendly driving experience through innovation and technology. To learn more about the Solar Series, visit official website

or check us out on

Amazon .

SOURCE autovox

