Database Of 6,000 German Notaries & Lawyers

This resource provides comprehensive contact information for all 6,000 notaries in Germany. It includes valuable data points such as the names of notaries with salutations, their addresses, associated state chambers of notaries, email addresses, URLs, and telephone numbers. The lists are of high quality, thanks to manual data maintenance conducted by an experienced research team in Munich, ensuring accuracy and reliability.

List of 5 large notary offices in Germany

In Germany, notaries either work full-time as notaries or as so-called lawyer-notaries, who work both as notaries and as lawyers. In both cases, notaries often join together in notary offices or law firms. In the following, we present 5 large notary offices in Germany. Our list does not include the names of the offices, but is structured on the individual level of the notaries.

1. BRANDI Attorneys at Law (East Westphalia-Lippe/Hanover)

BRANDI Rechtsanwalte is one of the largest law firms in the regions of East Westphalia-Lippe and Hanover. More than 90 attorneys work for the firm and cover numerous specializations. Notarial matters are also covered by the company. A total of 28 notaries work for BRANDI at its offices in Bielefeld, Detmold, Gutersloh, Hanover, Minden and Paderborn. This makes BRANDI Rechtsanwalte one of the notary offices in Germany with the most notaries.

2. Notaries on Ballindamm (Hamburg)

Notare am Ballindamm is the oldest notary's office in Hamburg and can look back on a history of more than 200 years. The notary's office currently employs five notaries, as well as three fully qualified lawyers who assist clients with complex legal issues. Notare am Ballindamm is not only one of the most traditional notary offices in Germany, but also one of the most renowned.

3. GOHMANN Attorneys at Law - Notaries (Germany-wide)

GOHMANN was formed by the merger of several traditional law firms in Germany. The company has a nationwide presence and offices in Berlin, Braunschweig, Bremen, Frankfurt am Main, Hanover, Magdeburg and Barcelona. Our list of 6,000 notaries in Germany includes 20 notaries who work for GOHMANN Rechtsanwalte - Notare. This makes the firm one of the largest notary offices in Germany in terms of numbers.

4. Kummerlein, Simon & Partner Rechtsanwalte mbB (Essen)

The law firm Kummerlein, Simon & Partner Rechtsanwalte mbB from Essen is one of the largest and most renowned commercial law firms in the Ruhr area. In addition to its expertise in business and commercial law, the firm is also very well positioned in the field of notarial work. There are 13 notaries working for the Essen-based firm, making Kummerlein, Simon & Partner Rechtsanwalte mbB one of the largest notary offices in Germany.

5. Ahlers & Vogel (Bremen)

Ahlers & Vogel from Bremen is a law firm that has been in existence for over 160 years and advises clients with 50 lawyers at three locations in Northern Germany. The firm's focus is on commercial law and in particular the areas of corporate, construction, labor, and shipping and transportation law. In Bremen, the firm employs eight attorneys who also act as notaries. Thus, the firm has one of the largest notary offices in Northern Germany.

