THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, UNBOX HOLIDAY JOY WITH KIEHL's

Since 1851,

Kiehl's has been committed to delivering joy with holiday gifts everyone will love (and actually keep).

This year, in line with Kiehl's longstanding tradition of collaborating with some of the world's most prominent and well-known artists, the brand partnered with design studio duo Public/Official to deliver a modern, yet edgy visual universe for the Kiehl's 2024 holiday limited-edition collection.

Inspired by Public/Official's graphic portfolio and colorful aesthetic, the highly giftable collection features fun, elevated editions of cult-favorite Kiehl's products perfect for anyone and everyone's personalized skin needs, including the Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Clay Mask, and Ultra Facial Cream .

Open For Advent-Ure, Advent Calendar $148 ($293 Value): Gift a collection of our best-selling formulas with Kiehl's holiday advent calendar. Reveal serums, cleansers and other surprise formulas from behind each door.

Double Down on Hydration, $74 ($106 Value): Discover hydrated, healthy-looking skin with Kiehl's best-selling moisturizer set. Wrapped in holiday packaging, this customer favorite makes for the perfect gift.

An Avo Toast to Bright Eyes, $79 ($120 Value): This holiday season, awaken your eyes with the gift of joyful hydration and rejuvenation with the help of our avocado-infused eye cream duo!

Head-to-Toe Hydrators, $46 ($68 Value): Head-to-toe holiday hydration is one gift away with this classic collection of four moisturizing essentials for your face and your body.

Keeping Up with Kiehl's, $98 ($148 Value): Discover our Keeping Up With Kiehl's Gift Set for all of your daily skincare needs. Cleanse, hydrate, treat, and protect for your best skincare routine yet.

Daily Defenders for the Ages, $86 ($117 Value): Discover Kiehl's men's formulas to revitalize skin & visibly reduce signs of aging. Wrapped in holiday exclusive packaging, this set is perfect to give or keep!

Fresh Start Daily Essentials, $47 ($68 Value): Discover Kiehl's men's energizing essentials for healthy-looking skin. Wrapped in festive bagged packaging, this set makes the perfect holiday gift.

Hydration Starts Here, $30 ($40 Value): Give the gift of moisturized, healthy skin with Kiehl's best-selling hydrating cleanser and moisturizer duo. Holiday hydration is one gift away!

About the Artist

Richard spent nearly two decades as a founding partner and creative lead of South African branding consultancy, Disturbance which built a reputation as one of the country's most influential creative shops and regularly ranked among South Africa's top ten agencies despite deliberately staying small.

Heidi co-founded award-winning Cape Town design studio, Daddy Buy Me a Pony before moving to New York in 2008, where she co-founded the African-inspired design brand, Mr. Somebody & Mr. Nobody. Her work spans brand identity, web, print, textiles, and spaces and she has worked for clients that include

Comme des Garçons, Nike, The New Yorker, The New York Times, Victoria and Albert Museum, Kipling and numerous boutique hotels and restaurants.

