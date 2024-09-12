Quorum cyber Accelerates Growth with Strategic Acquisition of Difenda

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Quorum Accelerates Growth with Strategic of Difenda

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Quorum Cyber - with offices in Edinburgh, UK, and Tampa, Florida - today announced the acquisition of Difenda , a Canadian-based, full-stack Microsoft Security Managed Services company. The announcement underscores Quorum Cyber's global momentum and strengthens its position as a leader of Microsoft Security services.Since 2008, Difenda has grown to over 80 employees and serves a diverse range of customers across the manufacturing, financial services, energy, retail, technology, and healthcare industries. A Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, the company has a growing customer base in the United States and Canada, with offices in Oakville, Ontario, and Goodyear, Arizona.With Difenda's strong foothold in the North American market, today's acquisition aligns with Quorum Cyber's strategic objective to accelerate its global expansion and scale meaningfully into new regions. Simultaneously, joining Quorum Cyber will enable Difenda to deliver more value, new and enhanced services, and more Microsoft innovations for customers.Federico Charosky, CEO and Founder of Quorum Cyber, commented,“I am thrilled to announce our acquisition of Difenda. Many things attracted us to Difenda, but what stood out were our shared objectives and values, and the fundamental integrity of both teams. Both businesses truly believe in helping organizations thrive in an increasingly unpredictable and hostile digital landscape. This deal is the very definition of being stronger together.”Charosky continued,“This is a significant step in Quorum Cyber's journey and I'm incredibly excited about the opportunities it will bring, and what we will be able to achieve for our customers globally.”Difenda founder and CEO, Manoj Arora remarked,“For the past decade, Difenda has delivered top-tier cybersecurity outcomes across North America, supported by our Microsoft partnership. As we continue to expand our reach and enhance our offerings, we sought a strategic partner who shared our vision and values-one who could help us scale our capabilities and continue to deliver exceptional results. In Quorum Cyber, we found that perfect partner. This acquisition marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Difenda."Today's news follows Quorum Cyber's significant investment from Boston-based private equity firm Charlesbank Capital Partners earlier this year. Charlesbank's investment, support from existing investment partner Livingbridge , and the addition of Difenda arm Quorum Cyber with the firepower to take the business to new heights.“Difenda's North American footprint and strong customer relationships across a wide array of industries will bolster Quorum Cyber as it scales meaningfully and expands into new markets,” said Darren Battistoni, Managing Director of Charlesbank Capital Partners.“Today's investment speaks to the immense opportunity we saw for growth when we partnered with Quorum Cyber earlier this year, and we are thrilled to see our vision for this company advanced with this important acquisition.”About Quorum CyberFounded in Edinburgh in 2016, Quorum Cyber is one of the fastest-growing cyber security companies in the UK and North America with over 150 customers on four continents. Its mission is to help good people win and it does this by defending teams and organisations across the world and all industry sectors against the rising threat of cyber-attacks, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly hostile, unpredictable, and fast-changing digital landscape. Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), and a 2024 Microsoft Security Partner of the Year finalist. For more information, please visit or contact ....About DifendaDifenda, headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, is a privately held Sec-Ops-As-A-Service company founded in 2008 that takes a“Cybersecurity-First, Microsoft-Always” approach to solve today's toughest cybersecurity challenges. Focused on customer driven outcomes, Difenda delivers 24/7/365 security operations backed by modernized PCI, SOC 2 Type II, and ISO 27001 certified Cyber Command Centers (C3). As the winner of the 2023 Microsoft Security Impact Award and 2024 Microsoft Security Partner of the Year finalist, Difenda stands as a trusted provider of Microsoft Security services. The company has a tenured history as one of the first MSSPs to join the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). Difenda belongs to an elite list of Microsoft Security Solutions Partners who hold Advanced Specializations in Cloud Security and Threat Protection, and having also achieved Microsoft Verified Managed XDR Solution status. For more information, visit or contact /get-started/ .

Betsey Rogers

Bridgeview Marketing

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.