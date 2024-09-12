Corinthians Clinch Copa Do Brasil Semi-Final Spot With Last-Gasp Win

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a thrilling encounter at Neo Química Arena, Corinthians overcame Juventude to advance to the Copa do Brasil semi-finals. The home team's persistence paid off with a 3-1 victory, overturning their 2-1 first-leg deficit.



Corinthians started cautiously, struggling to break down Juventude's defense. The match remained goalless for the first 20 minutes, with few clear-cut chances.



Romero broke the deadlock in the 28th minute, capitalizing on Yuri Alberto's hard work and Talles Magno's assist. Juventude thought they had equalized shortly after, but VAR ruled out Lucas Barbosa's goal for a foul.



However, Juventude did level the score before halftime. A controversial goal stood after a lengthy VAR review, as Hugo Souza fumbled the ball into his own net under pressure from Zé Marcos.



Corinthians dominated the second half, creating several opportunities. Charles and Garro both came close, but Juventude's goalkeeper Gabriel made crucial saves to keep his team in the game.







As time ticked away, Corinthians ' pressure finally told. Garro's long-range effort was parried by Gabriel, leading to an own goal by Zé Marcos in the 85th minute.



With the tie heading for extra time, André Ramalho dramatically headed home in the final minute to send Corinthians through 4-3 on aggregate.



The victory sets up a semi-final clash against either Flamengo or Bahia, who play their second leg on Thursday. This Copa do Brasil run provides a welcome distraction for Corinthians, who are struggling in the league.



The competition's importance is heightened by its lucrative prize money and a Copa Libertadores spot for the winners.



The match also saw new signings Memphis Depay and André Carrillo presented to the fans, adding to the electric atmosphere at Neo Química Arena.

