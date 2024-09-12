East Orange, NJ Modernizes Procurement Process With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EAST ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an effort to streamline processes and increase vendor responses, East Orange, New Jersey sought a more efficient system to manage procurement. The City chose OpenGov , the leader in procurement software for local government.East Orange recognized the need for improved efficiency in its procurement process, which had been slowed down by legacy, manual systems. City officials were looking for a solution that could streamline vendor interactions and increase the number of vendor responses. OpenGov Procurement stood out due to its ability to automate processes, provide real-time tracking, and improve vendor management.With OpenGov Procurement, East Orange can anticipate a significant improvement in how it manages procurement. The City can expect to see an increase in vendor participation, allowing for more competitive bidding and potential cost savings. Additionally, by reducing manual workloads and simplifying processes, East Orange will boost overall efficiency and transparency in its procurement operations.East Orange joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.

