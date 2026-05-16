Europe Must Strengthen Its Offensive Capabilities Czech Security Analyst

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Czech analyst, vice-rector of the CERVO University in Prague, former Czech government national security adviser, and diplomat Tomáš Pojar, stated this in an interview with Ukrinform.

Pojar said that one of Europe's illusions is the belief that it is sufficient to develop only defensive capabilities.

The expert stressed that Europe rarely talked about the other side of the same coin - namely offensive capabilities - and warned that if Europe did not have the ability not only to stop a potential aggressor but also to deter them by being able to inflict damage or conduct military operations beyond its own territory, it would remain half defenseless.

As an example, he pointed to discussions about strengthening Europe's air defense systems. This is undoubtedly important, but if an adversary sees that Europe is investing enormous resources only in defense while it can exhaust Europeans over the long term and at the same time knows that Europe is incapable of responding to its attacks, it will perceive Europeans as the weaker side, Pojar emphasized.

He believes that Europe's greatest challenge is to once again be taken seriously in the world, especially in its immediate neighborhood and particularly by Russia. This means Europe must become far more self-reliant in its defense capabilities, fully restore the European defense industry, and simultaneously strengthen European armies so that all potential aggressors see them as a real force and a formidable opponent.

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Pojar stated that any potential predator should think very carefully before deciding to test Europe or individual European countries, adding that the biggest predator Europe faced today - one seen every day - was Russia.

He also argued that Europe must remain competitive and possess not only strong defense but also a strong economy, because without that no long-term security system can function. Diplomacy, he added, cannot work without strength behind it.

The former ambassador stressed that many people still failed to understand that diplomacy by itself effectively did not exist if it was not backed by economic and military power. He added that if there was no real strength behind diplomatic efforts, words carried only limited weight and negotiations with an adversary could not truly be conducted on equal terms. Pojar also noted that changes in thinking always required time and political will.

As Ukrinfrom reported earlier, NATO heads of state and government, in response to security threats caused by Russian aggression, agreed to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035.