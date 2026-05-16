Andy Burnham Tipped As Possible Successor To Keir Starmer

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Reports in the United Kingdom suggest that Prime Minister Keir Starmer could resign and hand over leadership to Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, AzerNEWS informs, citing The Telegraph.

The publication noted that Starmer may consider stepping down if Burnham wins a potential by-election in Makerfield.

The newspaper claims that senior figures in the Labour Party, including Angela Rayner and Ed Miliband, would be prepared to support Burnham if he were to enter Parliament and subsequently run for party leadership.

The report adds that while discussions remain speculative, they reflect growing political maneuvering within the Labour Party regarding its future leadership direction.