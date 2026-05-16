India, Netherlands Elevate Ties To Strategic Partnership, Adopt Roadmap

India, Netherlands Elevate Ties to Strategic Partnership

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Netherlands Prime Minister Rob Jetten adopted an ambitious roadmap for the newly announced strategic partnership, aimed at guiding cooperation across multiple sectors.

Addressing reporters following the delegation-level talks between the two leaders, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George said both sides acknowledged the growing convergence in bilateral ties and formally elevated the relationship to a strategic partnership. "The two leaders acknowledged increasing convergence and formally elevated the bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership, which is very significant. They adopted an ambitious roadmap for strategic partnership, guiding cooperation across various sectors," said Sibi George.

Pact Signed for Semiconductor Fab in Dholera

Highlighting key outcomes of the visit, the MEA Secretary said the two leaders also attended the signing of a partnership agreement between Tata Electronics and ASML to support the semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera. He noted that it marked ASML's first such partnership with India and would significantly contribute to strengthening India's semiconductor ecosystem. "The leaders then attended the signing of the partnership agreement between Tata Electronics and ASML, supporting the semiconductor fab in Dholera, ASML's first such partnership with India. This is a significant step in advancing India's semiconductor ecosystem," said Sibi George.

PM Modi Meets Dutch Royals

George further said that Prime Minister Modi arrived in The Hague late Friday evening and received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora. During the visit, the Prime Minister also called on King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.

According to George, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the reforms and transformational changes undertaken in India in recent years during his interaction with the Dutch royals. Both sides expressed satisfaction over the progress in bilateral ties and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation. "PM Modi arrived in the Hague late in the evening yesterday and received a very warm welcome from the Indian diaspora upon his arrival...The Prime Minister called on their majesties, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. The Prime Minister shared the reforms that happened in India and also the transformational changes that have happened in India during the last few years...They expressed satisfaction with the progress in the bilateral relationship and discussed ways to further strengthen it," he said. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Netherlands, which is the second leg of his five-nation tour. He will emplane for Sweden on May 17. (ANI)

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