Indian Diaspora Is A Living Bridge Of India-Netherlands Partnership: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) The Hague, May 17 (IANS) Stressing upon the people-to-people ties between the two countries and the contribution of Indian diaspora in the Netherlands, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten during their meeting at the Hague on Saturday agreed to elevate the India-Netherlands bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership by following focused, time bound initiatives and joint plans of action.

Both the countries adopted the Roadmap of India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership for the next five years (2026-2030).

The Netherlands is home to the largest number of Indian origin people in mainland Europe, including around 200,000 members of the Surinami-Hindustani community. In this regard, he highlighted the liberalisation in OCI eligibility for the Surinami-Hindustani diaspora from 4th generation to 6th generation.

In a post on social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi said: "The Indian diaspora is a living bridge of the India-Netherlands partnership. Our decision to extend OCI Card eligibility for the Surinamese Hindustani community from the fourth generation to the sixth generation has been enthusiastically received by the diaspora in the Netherlands!"

Earlier on Saturday morning before meeting his Dutch counterpart Jetten, PM Modi attended an Indian community reception in The Hague. Upon his arrival, he was accorded a warm and spirited welcome by a large gathering of the Indian diaspora and friends of India in the Netherlands.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation for the enthusiastic and colourful reception.

He praised the Indian diaspora for its contributions to the Dutch society and for serving as a living bridge of friendship between India and the Netherlands.

He also recalled the deep and enduring historical ties of the Surinami-Hindustani community with India, and commended their efforts to preserve and celebrate their rich cultural heritage across generations.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the large number of Indian professionals in the technology sector and the growing number of Indian students in Dutch universities, particularly in innovation-driven fields, were adding strength to contemporary partnership between the two countries.

He also noted that sports linkages, in particular Cricket and Hockey, were contributing to new vibrancy to the close people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The Prime Minister underlined that bilateral cooperation with the Netherlands was steadily expanding, with technology and innovation emerging as key focus areas.

He underscored the robust and growing trade and economic relationship between the two countries, noting that the Netherlands is among India's largest export destinations in Europe and one of its foremost investment partners.

He added that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement would further unlock new opportunities for both sides.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the growth and progress happening in India with the objective to become a developed country -- Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He noted the scale and pace of the ongoing transformation in India through wide-ranging advancements across infrastructure, manufacturing, clean energy, and digital systems.

He emphasised that India was confidently shaping its own future, while contributing to global growth and prosperity.

The Prime Minister assured the community that the Indian government stood firmly behind every Indian living abroad and remained committed to their welfare.

He called upon them to actively contribute to the Viksit Bharat journey by leveraging their experience in the Netherlands.