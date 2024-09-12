Samsung implements significant workforce cuts globally

(MENAFN) Electronics, the leading global manufacturer of mobile phones, televisions, and memory chips, is preparing to cut up to 30 percent of its global workforce in selected departments by the end of this year. According to sources familiar with the company's plans, the South Korean tech giant has instructed its subsidiaries worldwide to reduce sales and marketing staff by around 15 percent and administrative personnel by up to 30 percent. The planned reductions will span multiple regions, including the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Six additional sources corroborated the news of these impending layoffs, though specific details regarding the number of jobs affected or the countries and business units that will be most impacted remain unclear.



The sources who disclosed this information requested anonymity, as the details of the job cuts are confidential. While Samsung has not provided explicit numbers or targets, the company did confirm that it is making headcount adjustments in some of its global operations as a routine measure aimed at enhancing overall efficiency. Samsung emphasized that these changes are part of regular operational adjustments and reassured that the cuts will not impact production workers. The company's response reflects its attempt to navigate challenging economic conditions while maintaining its global leadership in the technology sector.



MENAFN12092024000045015682ID1108665504