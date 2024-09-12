Crypto Market Surpasses Milestone
Market picture
US financial markets closed higher on Wednesday despite a rough start to the day. A strong performance from the technology sector helped the crypto market cross the $2 trillion mark, up 3% in 24 hours. The positive sentiment in the market continued into Thursday morning, setting the market up for further gains, potentially through to Wednesday evening next week, when the federal Reserve announces its interest rate decision.
