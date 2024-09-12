Crypto Market Surpasses Milestone

Market picture

US markets closed higher on Wednesday despite a rough start to the day. A strong performance from the sector helped the crypto cross the $2 trillion mark, up 3% in 24 hours. The positive sentiment in the market continued into Thursday morning, setting the market up for further gains, potentially through to Wednesday evening next week, when the Reserve announces its interest rate decision.

Bitcoin gained 2.5% in 24 hours, underperforming the broader market, but the price briefly broke above $58K on Thursday morning, something it had failed to do in previous days. A rebound from the lower boundary of the descending corridor could see Bitcoin top out at around $65.5K by the end of the month, with interim stops at $60K and $64K, the 50 and 200-day moving averages, respectively.

Ethereum is trading near $2350 but remains heavy, struggling to add 1% for the day and has yet to break above highs on Wednesday, which closed with a decline. The second most widely traded cryptocurrency has found support below $2150 but has yet to see a confident rebound.