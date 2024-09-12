Divisional U-19 Cricket Tournament Reaches Semis Stage

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Anantnag- The ongoing Divisional Level Inter District Under-19 has reached semis stage.

On the second day of the tournament, a total of eight matches were played, in which Kulgam, Kupwara, Budgam, Baramulla registered their victories. However Kulgam has remained outstanding performer in the tournament so far and topped with 6 points in the pool-A. While as Kupwara topped in pool-B with 6 points.

Earlier, on the opening ceremony of Wednesday's matches, Principal HSS Arwani Qazi Arshid Hussain along with HOI Gh Hassan Dar interacted with players at Arwani Venue and Senior Sports Analyst of J&K Lal Mohammad Ganie interacted with players at Bijbehara.

The two semi-final matches will be played on Thursday at BHSS Bijbehara and Railway Ground Hassanpora. First semi-final match will be played between Baramulla and Kupwara at Railway Ground and the second semi-final will be between Anantnag and Kulgam at BHSS Bijbehara Ground. The final will be held at BHSS Bijbehara Venue at 1:30 pm.