Three More Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Drone Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- A drone belonging to the Israeli fired two missiles at a vehicle near the West city of Tulkarm on Wednesday, killing three Palestinian persons.

The attack took place in Aktaba neighborhood, to the east of Tulkarm, the Palestinian of reported, noting that the three martyrs were rushed to Al-Israa Hospital.

Earlier today, five Palestinian citizens were martyred in a similar on Tubas city, the West Bank.

In a related development, a Palestinian truck driver was shot and wounded under the claim of running over an Israeli soldier in Al-Birah city, in the central West Bank, nearly 15 kilometers to the north of Jerusalem.

The truck driver, identified as Hael Dhaifullah, 58, from Rafat town, was arrested and his health condition is still unclear, according to witnesses.

Israeli occupation media confirmed that an Israeli soldier was seriously injured in the vehicle attack while witnesses claimed that it was an accident.

Following the incident, the Israeli occupation army stormed Rafat and cordoned off Dhaifullah's home. (pickup previous)

rg









MENAFN11092024000071011013ID1108664214