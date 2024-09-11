Ibovespa Climbs As Commodities Rally And Growth Surprises

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a day of mixed signals and divided attention, Brazil's Ibovespa managed to erase its weekly losses on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.



The benchmark closed up 0.27% at 134,676.75 points, buoyed by commodity and positive economic data.



The U.S. dollar flexed its muscles against the Brazilian real, surging 1.32% to close at R$ 5.6498. This currency movement underscores the delicate balance between domestic economic factors and global forces.



Brazil's service sector delivered a pleasant surprise, growing by 1.2% in July and defying expectations of a 0.1% decline.



In addition, this marks the second consecutive month of growth, propelling economic activity to unprecedented levels.







Finance Minister Fernando Haddad capitalized on this positive momentum, announcing plans to revise Brazil's 2024 GDP growth forecast upward to at least 3%.



"We're looking at a very consistent growth rate of 3%, perhaps even a bit more," Haddad stated, adding that this projection is "practically guaranteed."



Despite the rosy growth outlook, Haddad expressed concerns about inflation. Severe droughts and rampant wildfires across Brazil are exerting pressure on food and energy prices.



With the central bank's next policy meeting on the horizon, Haddad noted that these climate-related price pressures "can't be resolved with interest rates alone."



Vale (VALE3), Brazil's mining behemoth, provided significant support to the Ibovespa. The company raised its 2024 iron ore production forecast to 323-330 million metric tons, up from the previous 310-320 million.

Navigating Economic Tightropes

This news, coupled with rebounding iron ore prices in China, lifted Vale's stock. Education company Yduqs (YDUQ3) led the day's gains after investment firm SPX increased its stake to 5.19%.



Brava Energia (BRAV3), formerly known as 3R Petroleum, also saw strong performance following positive production data.



On the flip side, IRB(Re) (IRBR3) tumbled after a downgrade from JP Morgan. B3 (B3SA3) dropped over 2% following a Bank of America recommendation downgrade and price target cut from R$ 14 to R$ 13.



In addition, U.S. markets experienced volatility but ultimately closed higher, with tech stocks leading a late rally.



The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% in August, which is in line with expectations, while core CPI slightly exceeded forecasts at 0.3% monthly and 3.2% annually.



These inflation figures increased market expectations for a 25 basis point interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week. Traders now see an 85% probability of such a move, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.



As Brazil navigates its economic challenges, the interplay between growth, inflation, and monetary policy remains crucial.



The country's robust service sector and commodity exports offer reasons for optimism, but climate risks and global uncertainties continue to pose significant challenges.



The upcoming central bank meeting, scheduled for September 17-18, will be closely watched. Policymakers face the daunting task of balancing growth stimulation with inflation control in an increasingly complex economic environment.



As Brazil walks this economic tightrope, investors and policymakers alike must remain vigilant, adapting to rapidly changing conditions in both domestic and global markets.

MENAFN11092024007421016031ID1108664147