Jason Kozup Has Launched A Media Company, Focused On Top Film / Tv And Major Corp Ad Brands

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jason Kozup, a former military contractor with prior sales leadership experience at top corporations such as AT&T, has announced the launch of his new company. The company will be focused on providing high-quality content for top and TV productions, as well as major corporate advertising brands.On the film slate: is "Starfall" which pertains to helping save Earth from an impending asteroid which yields a sci-fi twist on any film content yet produced.On the tv slate: is "Task Force Black" which centers on a hand picked team that saves major American cities from the very terrorists whom have invaded its borders.On the corporate ad side: are several top corporations which Kozup has worked with via his prior contractor capacities whom will be coming on board for representation.Kozup is managed by Energy Entertainment/Brooklyn Weaver

