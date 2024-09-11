Kaminskiy Brand Launches Giveaway To Support Our Heroes

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where gratitude and support for our heroes are paramount, Kaminskiy Design and Remodeling and Kaminskiy Care and Repair are proud to announce the launch of the "Kaminskiy Gives Back Campaign." This initiative is dedicated to honoring our veterans, first responders, and senior citizens by allowing them to win essential home improvements that can enhance their quality of life.

Kaminskiy Gives Back Campaign

Beginning on September 11, 2024, applicants will have the chance to share their compelling stories about why they need assistance improving their living spaces. The campaign will award the first-place winner a grand prize of $25,000 for home improvements, while the second and third-place winners will each receive $5,000. This initiative aims to provide financial support and uplift the spirits of those who have dedicated their lives to serving our communities.

"We are incredibly excited to give back to those who have given so much to us," said Sergei Kaminskiy , President/CEO of the Kaminskiy Brand. "Our veterans, first responders, and senior citizens are the backbone of our society, and we want to ensure they feel valued and supported. By sharing their stories, we hope to connect with them on a deeper level and recognize their sacrifices."

The Kaminskiy Gives Back Campaign will allow Kaminskiy's clients to participate in the selection process by voting for the stories that resonate with them the most. This unique approach fosters a sense of community and encourages everyone to support our local heroes.

The application period will open on September 11, 2024, and remain open until October 2, 2024, giving applicants ample time to submit their heartfelt stories. Winners will be announced on October 11, 2024, during a special event celebrating our heroes.

Kaminskiy Design and Remodeling and Kaminskiy Care and Repair invite all eligible veterans, first responders, and senior citizens to apply and share their journeys with us. Together, let's make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who have dedicated theirs to serving others.

For more information about the Kaminskiy Gives Back Campaign, including application details and guidelines, please visit or contact our headquarters at 858-271-1005 .

About the Kaminskiy Brand:

Kaminskiy Design and Remodeling and Kaminskiy Care and Repair is a leading home improvement company committed to delivering exceptional service and quality craftsmanship. With a passion for creating beautiful and functional spaces, Kaminskiy strives to enhance the lives of its clients while giving back to the community.

