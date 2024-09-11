354 Minors Held Criminally Responsible In Georgia
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
From January 1 to August 1, the number of minors brought to
criminal responsibility in Georgia was 354, with most accused of
theft, Azernews reports.
Out of these 354 individuals aged 14 to 18, 18 were already
serving conditional sentences.
The most common crimes committed by minors included theft,
intentional harm to health, robbery, and violence.
According to Georgia's law on the protection of minors, the
procedure for recognizing a minor as a victim of a crime has been
simplified. Crimes against minors are under special control.
Criminal liability for minors is regulated by specific legislation
and generally involves lighter penalties compared to those for
adults.
