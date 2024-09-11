Ukraine, Lithuania Sign Memo On Cooperation In Defense Area

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A memorandum on defense cooperation was signed between Ukraine and Lithuania during the Defense Forum in Kyiv.

This was announced by President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, on X , reports Ukrinform.

"Employment in the defence industry is growing, and high-tech & engineering are helping develop modern battlefield solutions. United efforts will lead to Ukraine's victory!" the Lithuanian leader emphasized.

As noted in the press service of the President of Lithuania, the memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation between the two countries was signed by the Lithuanian and Ukrainian confederations of industrialists.

In his opening address, Nauseda emphasized that the victory of Ukraine is "our only choice”, and partners must do everything“possible and impossible” to ensure that Ukraine prevails.

According to him, achieving victory requires mobilization of defense potential to ensure well-equipped troops on the front lines, as well as the development of new technologies, weapons, methods of warfare and innovative approaches that will lead Ukraine to victory.

President of, PM of Latvia arrive in Kyiv

Lithuania has already allocated 2% of its own GDP to Ukraine and aims to continue support at the level of 0.25% of GDP annually.

As Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on Facebook, he and the President of Lithuania opened the Lithuanian-Ukrainian Defense Industry Business Forum in Kyiv today.

"I'll start with the great news: Lithuania is providing 10 million euros to finance our long-range capabilities, including the Palanytsia rocket-drone. This is a huge support that will help Ukraine defend itself even more effectively," Umerov noted.

The head of the Ministry of Defense thanked the Lithuanian people for their support and called on businesses to actively invest in the Ukrainian defense industry.

"Today's forum is a new stage of our cooperation. Together with our allies, we can do even more to protect Europe and punish the aggressor," he added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday.

First photo: Gitanas Nauseda, X