Crypto: Selling On Growth Continues

Market picture

The lost 0.5% in the last 24 hours, falling to $1.99 trillion. As expected, the market failed to consolidate above the $2 trillion level due to the indecisiveness of major players ahead of the US inflation data. Selling has been prevalent since the start of the day, confirming the tactic of quick profit-taking.

Bitcoin is trading around $56.5K, having failed to break through the $58K mark twice since the start of the day on Tuesday. Bitcoin is densely populated by institutional investors, for whom macroeconomics and sentiment in traditional financial markets are the main short-term drivers.

Interestingly, the introduction of ETFs has not yet had a positive impact on momentum. BTCUSD has been in a downtrend since March, while ETHUSD has been actively sold since the end of May. This is more a result of profit-taking by long-term investors after reaching an important milestone in the global adoption of cryptocurrencies rather than a negative effect of the presence of funds and corporates among the buyers. This process will not crash the market, but it has already broken the trend of 4-year cycles of strong growth during bitcoin's halving years.