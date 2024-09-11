Crypto: Selling On Growth Continues
9/11/2024 2:32:16 PM
Market picture
The Cryptocurrency market lost 0.5% in the last 24 hours, falling to $1.99 trillion. As expected, the market failed to consolidate above the $2 trillion level due to the indecisiveness of major players ahead of the US inflation data. Selling has been prevalent since the start of the day, confirming the tactic of quick profit-taking.
