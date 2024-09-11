(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Beachway New Jersey Expands Access to Military Service Members with New In-Network Contracts with Tricare East and Veterans Community Care Network

- Tim RobertoPRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Beachway New Jersey , a leading provider of mental and addiction services, proudly announces its new in-network contracts with Tricare East and the Veterans Community Care Network (VCCN). This expansion allows Beachway to serve more military service members, veterans, and their families by offering comprehensive, high-quality care for mental health and addiction recovery.With these new partnerships, active-duty military, veterans, and their families will have greater access to Beachway New Jersey's personalized treatment programs, including residential and outpatient services. This development strengthens Beachway's commitment to providing tailored care for those who have served and sacrificed for our country, ensuring they receive the support they need in a compassionate, healing environment.Tim Roberto, Business Development Director at Beachway New Jersey, expressed his enthusiasm about the new partnerships:"This agreement with Tricare East and the Veterans Community Care Network allows us to continue our mission of providing the highest level of care to our military service members, first responders, and their families. We are proud to be a resource for those who have given so much to protect our country and our communities."As part of this initiative, Beachway New Jersey will offer a range of evidence-based therapies , including trauma-focused care, substance use treatment, and dual-diagnosis support, all within a tranquil, healing environment. The facility's highly experienced team of clinicians is specially trained to address the unique needs of military personnel and their families, ensuring individualized care tailored to the challenges they face.About Beachway New JerseyBeachway New Jersey is a premier provider of mental health and addiction treatment, offering a holistic approach to recovery. With a focus on individualized care, Beachway provides a serene, supportive environment where patients can heal and rebuild their lives. Beachway's multidisciplinary team of experts is dedicated to helping patients achieve lasting recovery, using evidence-based therapies and compassionate care.About Tricare East and Veterans Community Care Network (VCCN)Tricare East is a regionally managed health care program serving uniformed service members, retirees, and their families. The Veterans Community Care Network is a network of health care providers that offer veterans access to care outside of the Department of Veterans Affairs.For More InformationFor additional information about Beachway New Jersey's services or the new in-network agreement with Tricare East and VCCN, please visit or contact our admissions team at 201-254-8440 or ...

