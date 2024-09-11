Sharad Kelkar Opens Up About His Family's Money Management

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Sharad Kelkar has shared a heartfelt anecdote about his relationship with his parents, recalling how his family helped him in managing money when he initially started his career in Mumbai.

In a podcast with Rubina Dilaik, Sharad opened his heart out and recalled about his struggling days.

The shows Sharad saying, "When I came to Mumbai, I did not had much money. There are a lot of struggles in the beginning as I have not come from a big family. So, my mom used to tell me instead of asking from others you tell me. 'Whatever I have in my capacity I will provide you'. 'I will not like that you are asking from others and not me'."

"So I tell my daughter Kesha, that whatever is the thing or situation you just share with us. Even if there is any problem please share. Maybe we can guide her, or solve it, we will do something, because if we keep that in our hearts it becomes big. So that's what I have learnt from my parents," said Sharad.

He further added: "My father used to tell me if you want to be happy in life, then be good in mathematics. So if there are problems in your life then calculate it and you will see that the positive will be higher."

On the personal front, Sharad is married to his co-star Keerti Gaekwad. The duo had tied the knot on June 3, 2005.

Meanwhile, Sharad made his television debut in 2004, with the show 'Aakrosh' which aired on Doordarshan. He has appeared in shows like 'Bhabhi', 'Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka', 'Saat Phere-Saloni Ka Safar', 'Bairi Piya', and others.

He has given his voice to the characters like Malcolm for 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes', Ronan the Accuser for 'Guardians of the Galaxy', and 'Captain Marvel', Deckard Shaw for 'Furious 7', Raghav for 'Adipurush', and Amrendra Baahubali for the movie 'Baahubali'.

Sharad recently featured in web series 'Indian Police Force' directed by Rohit Shetty, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead.

He also starred in Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Srikanth', a biopic based on the life of a visually-impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

He next has 'Sky Force' and 'Doctors' in the pipeline.