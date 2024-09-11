Oxlo Partners With Hudson Auto Group To Enhance Data Gathering & Analysis, Aiming To Improve Customer Satisfaction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dura Oxlo partners with Hudson Automotive Group to enhance data-driven decision-making & improve customer satisfaction through advanced data integration.

- TC Staton, President Hudson Auto GroupSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dura Oxlo, LLC., a leading provider of innovative solutions for the automotive industry, announced today a strategic partnership with Hudson Automotive Group, a premier player in the automotive industry. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the way Hudson Auto gathers and analyzes data to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.Under this partnership, Oxlo will provide Hudson Auto with its advanced data gathering service, DataXtractorTM , designed to seamlessly integrate Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) and Net Promoter Score (NPS) data across all automotive brands and locations. This service organizes the data in a single place, enabling insights and data-driven decisions. This initiative marks a significant step forward in Hudson Auto's ongoing efforts to leverage cutting-edge technology for business improvement.Henry Tran, CEO of Oxlo, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership:“We are thrilled to partner with Hudson Auto, a leader in the automotive industry. Our data-gathering services will empower Hudson Auto to make more informed decisions, optimize operations, and ultimately enhance the customer experience. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions that drive real value for our clients.”TC Staton, President Hudson Auto Group, also commented on the collaboration:“We are excited to join forces with Oxlo. Their expertise in data integration and analysis will be instrumental in helping us unlock the full potential of our data. This partnership will enable us to gain deeper insights into our operations and customer behaviors to ultimately improve customer satisfaction and maximize OEM CSI-based incentives.”This partnership is built on Oxlo's extensive experience and success in driving customer satisfaction through automotive data integration. The DataXtractorTM has significantly improved operational efficiencies and customer experiences for numerous Oxlo clients. By leveraging Oxlo's data-gathering services, Hudson Auto aims to achieve similar successes, particularly in enhancing the accuracy of their Customer Satisfaction Index and the effectiveness of their decision-making processes.For more information about Oxlo's data-gathering services, please visit Dura Oxlo's website. To learn more about Hudson Auto, please visit Hudson Automotive Group's website.About Dura Oxlo:Dura OXLO, LLC. is a technology leader specializing in the development of advanced software solutions for the automotive industry. With a focus on driving innovation and excellence, Dura Oxlo continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions that streamline operations and enhance user experiences across various platforms.About Hudson GroupHudson Auto is a third-generation, family-owned and operated business proudly serving customers with all their automotive needs.Founded in 1948 by George R. Hudson, Hudson Automotive has grown from a single location in Providence, KY to a multistate, multi-franchise organization with 49+ dealerships throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Louisiana, Kentucky, Alabama and Tennessee. Our dealerships have been repeatedly recognized for outstanding customer service and have received the Toyota President's Award, the Nissan Global Award, Ford's Presidents Award and the Honda President's Award for their dedication to excellence.

