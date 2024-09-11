GCC, China Discuss Regional, Int'l Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sep 11 (KUNA) -- A session of GCC-Chinese discussions was held on Wednesday in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, which dealt with joint cooperation and regional and international issues.

The General Secretariat stated in a statement that the session was chaired by the Secretary-General of the GCC, Jasem Al-Budaiwi, and by the Chinese side, Chairman of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, Li Qiang, on ways to enhance joint cooperation.

According to the statement, the discussions dealt with enhancing cooperation between the two sides, as well as translating the outcomes of the first Gulf-Chinese summit held in Saudi Arabia in December 2022.

The Secretary-General stressed the importance of moving forward and concluding the negotiations during the next short period as well as implementing the joint action plan for the period (2023-2027).

The session also discussed the exchange of views on a number of regional and international issues, notably the crisis in Gaza and the ongoing violations by the Israeli occupation forces against the brotherly Palestinian people.

According to the statement, the Chinese side stressed the need to work on a ceasefire and implement all relevant international and UN resolutions. (end)

kns









MENAFN11092024000071011013ID1108661783