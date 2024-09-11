Ascend Continues To Grow Retail Footprint With Fifth Dispensary In Pennsylvania And Its 39Th Nationwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ascend Dispensary Outlet Whitehall will serve patients in the greater Allentown area

Patients can celebrate the new location at the grand opening on September 13th

NEW JERSEY, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, ("AWH," "Ascend" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH-U) (OTCQX: AAWH ), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, announces the opening of its fifth medical dispensary in Pennsylvania, located in Whitehall. This expansion marks Ascend's 39th location across its seven-state footprint and underscores the Company's dedication to serving the growing medical market in Pennsylvania. Ascend currently operates four additional stores in Cranberry, Monaca, Scranton, and Wayne.

Ascend Dispensary Outlet Whitehall will welcome patients in the greater Allentown area with a wide-ranging selection of curated, top-shelf medical marijuana products, including whole flower products, vaporizers, concentrates, ingestibles, topicals, and accessories.

"We are thrilled to expand Ascend's reach to a new medical community in Pennsylvania with this opening in Whitehall. Patients now have more opportunities than ever to experience Ascend's cutting-edge outlet dispensary model, which offers high-quality products at consistently low prices and is staffed by expertly trained budtenders to ensure personalized, knowledgeable service," said Frank Perullo, President and Co-Founder at Ascend. "As Ascend and the medical marijuana community both continue to grow in Pennsylvania, we are committed to driving improvements in accessibility, convenience, and options for patients statewide."

To celebrate the opening of the Whitehall dispensary, Ascend invites patients to join in the grand opening festivities on September 13. Patients will have the opportunity to explore the dispensary, and attendees will be able to meet the Ascend team and learn more about the Company's commitment to supporting health and wellness through medical cannabis. The grand opening will kick off with a ribbon cutting at 9:45am and local vendor pop-ups to follow from 11am-3pm.

Ascend patients can also join the free Ascenders Club, where purchases become even more rewarding. Highlights include earning 1 point for every $1 spent at Ascend with bonus points for referring friends. Patients can sign up in-store or online at .

Ascend Whitehall is located at 20430 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall, PA 18052, and will be open from:

Monday - Wednesday: 10 am - 7 pm

Thursday: 10 am - 8 pm

Friday: 10 am - 9 pm

Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm

Sunday: 10 am - 5 pm

For more information about Ascend and its dispensaries, visit .

About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Common Goods, Simply Herb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, and Royale branded products. For more information, visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, the plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information and statements. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statement, this news release contains forward-looking information and statements concerning the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends and the timely receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

We caution investors that any such forward-looking information and statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience of the Company and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, and other factors management believes are appropriate.

Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Such factors include, among others, the risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in the Company's other reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators on its profile on SEDAR+ at and with the SEC on its profile on EDGAR at . Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED