Brazilian Coffee Exports Soar To Record Heights In 2024

Brazil, the world's top coffee exporter, broke records in 2024 with 31.892 million bags shipped in eight months.



This remarkable feat represents a 39.2% increase compared to the same period in 2023. The Brazilian Coffee Exporters Council (Cecafé) reported that these record-breaking exports generated $7.237 billion in revenue.



The surge in exports marks a 47.2% increase from the $4.916 billion earned during the same period last year. August alone saw historic highs in both export volume and income.

The Conilon Coffee Boom

Márcio Ferreira, President of Cecafé, highlighted the exceptional performance of conilon coffee. This variety has been breaking records and driving national exports.



Conilon and robusta coffees have reached "cruising speed," with over 6 million bags exported between January and August. This volume represents a staggering 200% increase compared to 2023.







Brazil is filling gaps left by reduced supply from competitors like Vietnam and Indonesia. Interestingly, these countries are now importing Brazilian coffee.



Despite the impressive figures, exporters face challenges. They've sacrificed profit margins to maintain Brazil's market share and fulfill commitments to producers worldwide.



Ferreira warns that this situation may not be sustainable in the long run. The scenario is deteriorating month by month, raising concerns about the future of the industry.

Coffee Varieties and Export Destinations

Arabica coffee remains Brazil's most exported variety, with 23.155 million bags shipped between January and August. This accounts for 72.6% of total exports, showing a 25.7% increase from last year.



Conilon coffee follows with 6.105 million bags, experiencing a remarkable 212.2% growth. Soluble coffee exports reached 2.604 million bags, while roasted and ground coffee saw a slight decline.



The United States continues to be the top destination for Brazilian coffee , importing 5.066 million bags. Germany ranks second, followed by Belgium, Italy, and Japan.

Shifting Global Dynamics

Interestingly, Vietnam, the world's second-largest coffee producer, has significantly increased its imports from Brazil.



From January to August, Vietnam purchased 485,192 bags of green coffee, a 514.2% increase from 2023.



Indonesia, another major robusta producer, also boosted its Brazilian coffee imports by 30.5%, reaching 128,753 bags.



These shifts in global coffee trade highlight the dynamic nature of the industry and Brazil's growing influence in the world coffee market.

