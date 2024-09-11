Qatar, World Food Programme Discuss Gaza Aid

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of State for International Cooperation H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP) Cindy McCain in Doha yesterday. The meeting dealt with ways of cooperation between Qatar and WFP in the humanitarian and development fields, besides the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. It stressed the importance of reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Strip, and means to overcome the obstacles placed by the Israeli forces to ensure the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The meeting also dealt with the latest developments in Sudan and Yemen.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation expressed Qatar's appreciation for the important role of the WFP in the Gaza Strip and Sudan, and strongly condemned the targeting of humanitarian workers and the harassment they are subjected to in conflict zones.

The WFP Executive Director lauded Qatar's mediation efforts aimed at ending the war on the Strip and ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid without obstacles.