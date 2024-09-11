عربي


Minister Of State, Liberian FM Discuss Ties, Gaza

9/11/2024 3:02:37 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater yesterday met Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia H E Sara Beysolow Nyanti. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 5th observance of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack (IDPEA), marked by the Education Above All Foundation. In addition to the bilateral cooperation and relations and ways to boost them, they also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian territories and several topics of common interest.

The Peninsula

