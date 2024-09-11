Fobeni Healthcom Launches Innovative Natural GLP-1 Drink

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAIPEI, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fobeni Healthcom , a joint venture between Fortune 500 giants Shanghai Fosun (Group) Co., Ltd. ("Fosun Pharma", 600196, 02196) and Marubeni Corporation ("Marubeni", 8002.T), unveiled an innovative food-grade GLP-1 product, developed through collaborative research involving China, Japan, and the United States, at the Healthplex 2024, Natural & Nutraceutical Products China 2024 (HNC 2024). Fobeni Healthcom also announced a strategic partnership with TCI Co., Ltd. ("TCI", 8436), a global leader in supplements and cosmetics ODM, with its products available in 65 countries.

Phillip Lee, CEO of Fobeni Healthcom, and TCI chairman Vincent Lin signed a significant agreement for their strategic collaboration, pledging to actively engage in exchanges, deepen cooperation, and jointly promote innovative developments in the health and nutrition industry.

Fobeni Healthcom was jointly established in 2018 by Fosun Pharma and Marubeni to synergize Chinese and Japanese resources in order to enhance patient care by offering a broader array of high-quality pharmaceuticals and services. The partnership at HNC highlights the companies' unwavering dedication to combating the global obesity crisis.

Fobeni Healthcom and TCI collaborated on advanced research into GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1), resulting in the development of the WASLIM Bifidobacterium Shortum Compound Drink . This innovative product incorporates TCI's GLP-1 formula, introducing a premium food-grade GLP-1 solution to the Chinese market and setting a new trend in natural weight loss solutions.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) , over 1 billion people worldwide were affected by obesity in 2022, accounting for approximately one-eighth of the global population. The Economist predicts that by the early 2030s, the global market for weight management and obesity medications will reach $150 billion. This projection positions the GLP-1 supplements market to rival that of oncology drugs, with usage potentially comparable to medications for hypertension or dyslipidemia.

GLP-1 is an incretin hormone primarily secreted by L-cells in response to nutrient intake in the intestine. Its primary physiological roles include enhancing insulin secretion, inhibiting glucagon release, signaling satiety to the brain, suppressing appetite through central nervous system mechanisms, and delaying gastric emptying, thereby reducing hunger sensations.

TCI utilizes its proprietary Bio-Resource Data Mining methodology, an automated, cloud-based, AI-driven system that autonomously identifies natural active compounds. Through in-vitro validations and human trials, TCI developed the GLP-1 formula-a natural compound combination derived from various plant extracts, probiotics, and prebiotics. Human trials have demonstrated the efficacy of the GLP-1 formula in promoting GLP-1 secretion and regulating blood glucose levels. In-vitro studies have shown that the GLP-1 formula effectively stimulates natural GLP-1 secretion from intestinal L-cells, supporting stable blood glucose levels, enhancing fat metabolism, and inducing white fat browning, all contributing to healthy weight management goals.*

In an internal TCI trial, subjects were given the GLP-1 formula, and blood samples were taken at specific intervals. The results revealed an increase in serum GLP-1 levels within 15 minutes, peaking at 1 hour with an increase of up to 10.3%. This effect helps stabilize postprandial blood glucose levels by promoting insulin secretion, reducing the rise in blood glucose by as much as 97%.*

TCI Co., Ltd. also conducted a study on the weight loss efficacy of the GLP-1 formula, involving 560 participants over a 2-month period. The study found that participants lost an average of 4.9 kg, with a total weight loss of 2,732 kg across the group. The GLP-1 formula showed notable effects in reducing blood glucose and total cholesterol levels. In some subjects, average fasting blood glucose decreased by 1.42%, while total cholesterol dropped by 4.2%. Moreover, beneficial HDL (high-density lipoprotein) levels increased by 2.93%, and LDL (low-density lipoprotein) levels decreased by 2.71%, significantly lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases linked to high cholesterol. These results suggest that the GLP-1 formula may have considerable benefits for weight loss and overall health, providing participants with motivation to continue their journey toward a healthier lifestyle.*

About Fobeni Healthcom

Fobeni Healthcom is a joint venture company between Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. and Marubeni Corporation, headquartered in Taizhou, Jiangsu, with offices located in Shanghai, China, and Tokyo, Japan. It covers several important segments of the healthcare industry chain, ranging from pharmaceutical R&D, manufacturing, medical diagnosis, and medical devices to medical distribution and retail, as well as healthcare services, contributing to people's health.

About TCI Co., Ltd.

TCI Co., Ltd. is a leading global ODM enterprise in the nutraceutical business, with partners such as L'Oréal and LVMH. TCI BIO, MBI, TCI GENE, TCI LIVING, IOPACKAGE, and PETFOOD are among the subsidiaries of the group.

TCI Co., Ltd. is a leading global dietary supplements and cosmetics ODM with over 40 years of expertise, operating from seven production sites worldwide, including locations in the US, Japan, China, and Taiwan. TCI has established a pivotal role in the health supplements sector, with products distributed in 65 countries. TCI's subsidiaries include TCI BIO, MBI, TCI GENE, TCI LIVING, IOPACKAGE, and PETFOOD, further expanding its reach and capabilities across various health and wellness markets.

Related link:

SOURCE TCI; TCI Bio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED