SL4-6KRG By Terry Gao, Jinxuan Zhong And Royal Liu Wins Silver In A' Energy Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SL4-6KRG

Innovative PV Grid Connected Inverter Recognized for Excellence in Products, Projects and Devices Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of energy design, has announced SL4-6KRG by Terry Gao, Jinxuan Zhong and Royal Liu as a Silver winner in the Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the SL4-6KRG inverter within the energy industry, positioning it as an outstanding example of innovative design.The SL4-6KRG inverter aligns perfectly with current trends and needs in the energy industry, offering a convenient solution for utilizing green energy. Its easy installation and operation, along with its intelligent information features, make it highly relevant to both families and corporates looking to reduce electricity costs and promote sustainable consumption habits.What sets the SL4-6KRG apart is its integrated design, featuring arc corners and a minimalist white-gray glossy surface. The lightweight structure and simple installation steps, combined with the concise interface and relevant APP, provide users with an exceptionally convenient experience. The multi-channel MPPT design allows the inverter to adapt to diverse application conditions, while the IP66 waterproof properties enable both indoor and outdoor installation.Winning the Silver A' Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Award serves as a strong motivation for the Slenergy team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition inspires them to further explore advanced solutions that promote the utilization of solar energy and contribute to the widespread adoption of green energy practices.SL4-6KRG was designed by Terry Gao, Jinxuan Zhong and Royal Liu, a talented team of designers from Slenergy Technology (A.H.) Co.,Ltd. Their expertise and dedication were instrumental in creating this award-winning inverter.Interested parties may learn more at:About Terry Gao, Jinxuan Zhong and Royal LiuTerry Gao, Jinxuan Zhong and Royal Liu are designers from Slenergy Technology (A.H.) Co.,Ltd., a leading global provider of sustainable smart energy solutions. With their extensive experience and expertise in the field of photovoltaics, they are dedicated to creating efficient, reliable, and convenient energy products. The award-winning SL4-6KRG inverter is a testament to their innovative design approach and commitment to advancing the energy industry.About Slenergy Technology (A.H.) Co.,Ltd.Slenergy Technology (A.H.) Co.,Ltd., founded by renowned photovoltaic experts and a top management team, is committed to becoming a leading global provider of sustainable smart energy solutions. With core products ranging from PV and energy storage inverters to smart energy management systems, Slenergy aims to upgrade the energy sector through precision manufacturing and innovative technologies. The company has established R&D centers in Shenzhen, Hefei, and Xi'an, and its overseas businesses cover Europe, with plans to expand globally in the coming years.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design category. Recipients are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process based on pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, energy industry experts, journalists, and academics. The award acknowledges designs that make significant contributions to advancing industry standards, incorporating original innovations, and positively impacting everyday life. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement that showcases the exceptional expertise and creativity of the designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Now in its 16th year, the award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to creating a better world. Through a philanthropic mission, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop pioneering designs that positively impact the global community. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing them on an international stage, the award inspires a global appreciation for the principles of good design, driving a cycle of inspiration and advancement.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.