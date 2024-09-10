8Th Katara International Hunting And Falcons Exhibition Opens

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 8th edition of Katara International Hunting and Falcons (S'hail 2024) was inaugurated Tuesday at Katara – the Cultural Village by general manager and organising committee chairman Prof Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti.



The event, which runs until Saturday from 10am to 10pm, enjoys a wide participation from local, regional, and international companies, with some of them making their debut.



Across various sections, the exhibition displays of the latest hunting weapons, rifles, hunting equipment and gear, sophisticated modern technologies related to hunting and falconry, off-road vehicles, and handcrafted falconry items, besides various artistic works that include painting, sculptures, life size stuffed wild animals, and other antique items.



The opening ceremony saw the participation of a number of diplomats, who toured the various pavilions of the exhibition alongside Prof Dr al-Sulaiti and other dignitaries.



S'hail 2024 features 171 leading companies from 19 countries – Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Lebanon, Pakistan, Germany, the UK, China, Spain, France, the US, Portugal, Belgium, Russia, Australia, South Africa, Lithuania, and Poland.



New participants from China, Poland, and Australia are making their entry into the local market this year through the exhibition.



Daily auctions will highlight Mongolian gyrfalcons and chicks, with the final day dedicated to a broad range of bird auctions.



The event enjoys the support of various ministries, including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Municipality, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and Ministry of Communications, with special pavilions offering services and facilities for visitors.



The event is also backed by the Social and Sports Activities Support Fund (Daam), the Qatar Insurance Group (official insurance sponsor), and Al-Kass TV (media partner).



Prof Dr al-Sulaiti expressed his delight at the exhibition's opening.



"S'hail has become a premier global gathering for falconers and hunting enthusiasts to share experiences,” he said.“The exhibition continues to evolve, presenting new opportunities in the heritage of hunting and falconry while affirming its authenticity and historical significance."



He lauded national companies for their high-quality, innovative products and highlighted the exhibition's role in promoting the hunting culture and values among contemporary generations.



Prof Dr al-Sulaiti also appreciated the support of various ministries and official institutions and thanked the sponsors for their commitment to making this global event a success, showcasing Qatari culture and preserving national identity.



The exhibition also features various competitions, such as the Best Burqaa (hood) contest, judged by public voting and a panel of experts, with results announced on the final day.



Other contests include Best Stand and Best Kiosk, assessing the aesthetics and quality of construction.



The first day of the exhibition enjoyed an influx of visitors, in particular Qatari young men, who see the event as a unique opportunity to grab the latest in the field and meet fellow enthusiasts.



Painters were seen at various zones of the exhibition, creating images while some craftsmen were crafting falconry tools at various pavilions.



The exhibition also offers various veterinary services besides a number of outlets offering traditional supplements and drugs for falcons.

