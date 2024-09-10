Afzal Guru's Brother To Contest Elections From Sopore
Date
9/10/2024 10:11:50 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Aijaz Ahmed Guru, brother of the parliament attack convict Mohammed Afzal Guru, on Tuesday announced his decision to contest the upcoming assembly elections from the Sopore constituency as an independent candidate.
Afzal Guru was hanged 11 years ago in Delhi's Tihar Jail.
Aijaz said his son's arrest was a key reason for entering the Political fray. His son, Shoaib Aijaz Guru, was arrested by Baramulla Police on drug-related charges and booked under the Public Safety Act (PIT NDPS Act) in December 2023. Shoaib is currently lodged in Central Jail, Kot-Bhalwal, Jammu.
Aijaz expressed concerns over what he claims to be a“fabricated case” against his son and vowed to fight for those similarly arrested under questionable circumstances.
Guru said he is committed to addressing long-standing local issues such as employment, infrastructure development and youth rehabilitation.“Sopore has been neglected by previous leaders,” he said.
Currently working as a contractor, Aijaz confirmed that he has collected the nomination form and will formally submit his candidacy on Thursday, September 12.
He, however, clarified that his campaign will not be based on his brother Afzal Guru's legacy.“I won't seek votes in the name of my brother. My ideology is entirely different, and I believe the people of Kashmir, especially Sopore, have been betrayed by political leaders,” he said. Aijaz's decision comes amid increasing political activity in the region as multiple parties and candidates file nominations for the upcoming electoral battle.
