Techmediabreaks Skyview Innovations Announces 'First Of Several Acquisitions'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SkyView Innovations , an award-winning provider of spatial computing and immersive solutions, is announcing the of

OMM . Headquartered in London with satellite offices throughout the U.K. and Europe, OMM is a leading creative, and experiential company. OMM is recognized around the world for its innovative and forward-thinking approach to new consultation, virtual reality (“VR”), mixed reality (“MR”), augmented reality (“AR”), artificial intelligence (“AI”), and consumer experiences. OMM works with the largest brands across various sectors, including nutrition, consumer electronics, luxury goods, fashion, retail, and sport, and is among the world's leading players in creative, sport technology and large-format digital print.

“Partnering with OMM is a milestone achievement for SkyView and the first of several acquisitions,” said Jeff Kaplan, CEO of SkyView.“An established leader with impeccable pedigree, OMM will serve as our platform, the foundation into which we will integrate new businesses and offerings.”

To view the full press release, visit



About SkyView Innovations

SkyView was founded with the goal of becoming the leader in Immersive Experiences. SkyView understands that today's technology in AI, Gaming, AR/VR, Digital Twins can have a great impact on businesses, regardless of industry. SkyView also understands that many businesses want to deploy these technologies to help solve business problems or exceed business initiatives. SkyView strives to be a market leader in the strategy, design and development of spatial and immersive technologies. For more information, visit

.

