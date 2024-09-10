MIT Technology Review Introduces The 2024 Innovators Under 35

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This annual list celebrates exceptional young visionaries whose big ideas turn into real-world solutions and shape our future.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Review is thrilled to announce the release of an all-new inspiring class of 35 Innovators Under 35, whose unique stories and innovations are transforming the world. This 2024 edition is now live exclusively at .

For over two decades, MIT Review has developed the 35 Innovators Under 35 list to recognize the young minds who are pioneering ideas that can drive global change. This year's list highlights the remarkable under-35 individuals who are tackling some of the world's most pressing challenges. From advanced robotics and clean energy to biotechnology and cutting-edge computing, these innovators are at the forefront of the industries that are reshaping our daily lives.

The 2024 honorees include a visionary researcher developing adaptive robotics, an innovator driving the commercialization of thermal batteries, paving the way for zero-emissions industrial energy, and a trailblazer in brain-machine interface technology, pushing the boundaries of human cognition and interaction. Each honorees' journey and story will be featured, showcasing the problems they set out to solve, the challenges they've encountered, and the innovations they are bringing to life.

Additionally, this year's edition honors one individual as the Innovator of the Year, recognizing their exceptional contribution to their field and their potential to make an even greater impact on the future. This year, MIT Technology Review honors Shawn Shan , a PhD student in computer science at the University of Chicago. Shan built tools that empower artists to prevent tech companies from using images of their art found online to train generative AI models.

Shan recently explained what's next for his research in a live virtual interview that is available to stream on LinkedIn .

Over the years, the 35 Innovators Under 35 list has honored individuals who have gone on to achieve success and introduce groundbreaking innovations. Past honorees include Andrew Ng; Mark Zuckerberg; Julie Shah (of MIT's Interactive Robotics Group); Helen Greiner (the cofounder of iRobot); Larry Page and Sergey Brin (the cofounders of Google); and Jonathan Ive (the former chief designer at Apple)-visionaries whose work helped shape the modern world.



"These smart young people are already taking concrete steps to tackle climate change and find ways to help us all live longer, healthier lives," says Amy Nordrum, an executive editor in the newsroom. "And they've only really just begun-I can't wait to see where their careers take them next."

